Not more than 30-40% of a person’s salary should go towards servicing EMIs or equated monthly instalments, said regional managing director, CRIF India and South Asia.
Not more than 30-40% of a person’s salary should go towards servicing EMIs or equated monthly instalments, said regional managing director, CRIF India and South Asia.
A loan of ₹5,000 may seem small, but if you have three or four similar loans, along with credit card EMIs, a significant portion of your income could already be committed and taking on further loans for lifestyle purchases can expose you to financial stress, particularly when there is a mismatch between income and priorities, Seth said at the Mint Money Festival 2026 in Mumbai.
A loan of ₹5,000 may seem small, but if you have three or four similar loans, along with credit card EMIs, a significant portion of your income could already be committed and taking on further loans for lifestyle purchases can expose you to financial stress, particularly when there is a mismatch between income and priorities, Seth said at the Mint Money Festival 2026 in Mumbai.
Addressing whether it is unfair for individuals with no credit history to be denied loans, Seth said that a borrower's creditworthiness is built over time and lenders need evidence of the ability and intent of the borrower to repay.
Drawing parallels with a marathon race, he said that just as a person who has never run a 10-km marathon cannot be expected to qualify for a full marathon immediately, borrowers too need to establish their credibility gradually.
"If you are seeking a ₹1 crore home loan but have never taken a credit card, how is a lender supposed to understand your intent to repay?" Seth explained.
Moreover, lenders are also evolving their underwriting processes by using alternative data points to assess a borrower's creditworthiness, the experts said.
Lenders have access to a wider range of information, including GST records, income tax returns (ITR) and other financial data, Akshay Mehrotra, MD and Group CEO, Fibe said.
Plus, if lenders give consent to sharing relevant data, the cost of borrowing can also come down, he added.
Using credit efficiently
Experts added that financial stress arises when people borrow despite lacking the ability to repay. Prudent borrowing involves using credit to save more and manage cash flows better, they said.
Many people rely on expensive credit cards with interest rates exceeding 40%, unaware that cheaper borrowing options are available and they also often overlook zero-cost EMI facilities, Mehrotra said.
“Such options are available across the country, where merchants are willing to facilitate transactions by paying the interest on your behalf and offering you zero-cost EMI. That is what being smart with credit means,” Mehrotra said.
The overleveraged class
Middle-aged borrowers are more prone to overleveraging than the younger generation, said Mehrotra.
While younger consumers are increasingly borrowing to fund lifestyle aspirations, middle-aged borrowers often have multiple financial obligations running simultaneously like home loans, car loans, education expenses and personal loans, said Mehrotra.
The multiple credit lines that middle-aged borrowers take also come from the credit history they have built over the years, which gives them easier access to loans, Mehrotra said.