Personal loan growth spikes 32%, quarter soars 10%: CRIF-FIDC
The second quarter of 2023-24 throws some interesting results on loans, especially, personal loans, vehicle loans, education loans and loans to finance healthcare expenses.
The credit operations within India’s banking sector have been undergoing a noteworthy surge. This trend is unfolding within the context of an intriguing global landscape. The escalation of credit operations in India’s banking sector is evident through diverse manifestations: