Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Personal loan: How a slight increase in interest rates can raise your EMI
MintGenie

Personal loan: How a slight increase in interest rates can raise your EMI

MintGenie Team

A small increase in rate of interest can push your loan EMI upward over a period of time, shows the LiveMint Personal Loan EMI Calculator

Personal loan: It is recommended to compare the impact of increase in interest rates on loan EMI via EMI calculator

If you have been scouting for a personal loan and have already received a few offers from different banks, it is recommended that you compare the impact of the difference in interest rates on your EMIs.

Let us examine this in detail

For instance, one bank offers a 10 lakh loan at an interest rate of 11 per cent a year for a five-year period, while another offers a loan at 12.5 per cent over the same period.

Likewise, another bank offers loan at 13.5 percent interest over the same loan duration. And finally, in the fourth scenario, the bank charges 14 percent interest for this loan.

So, there are four different scenarios. One can compare the impact of different interest rates on the loan EMIs by using a personal loan EMI calculator.

Scenario I: When the interest rate is 11 percent, the loan EMI on 10 lakh loan will be 21,742, thus taking the overall cash outgo to 13,04,520.

Scenario II: When interest rate is 12.5 percent, the loan EMI will be 22,497 which takes the total cash outgo to 13,49,820.

Scenario III: When the interest rate is even higher at 13.5 percent, the EMI on 10 lakh loan will be 23,009, which means the total cash outgo will be 13,80,540.

Scenarios
Interest rate (%)
EMI (Rs)Total outgo (Rs)
 I11                 21,742   13,04,520  
II12.5              22,497    13,49,820
III13.5        23,009    13,80,540
IV14                23,268  13,96,080

Scenario IV: Finally, when the interest rate is 14 percent, the EMI on 10 lakh loan will be 23,268, which means the total cash outgo will be 13,96,080.

(Source: livemint.com/loans/personal-loan-emi-calculator)

As we can see in the table above, a marginal increase in interest rates from scenario I to IV takes the monthly EMI from 21,742 to 23,268. This also raises the overall cash outgo by 91,560.

The difference in cash outgo in Scenarios II and III (in comparison to Scenario I) is 45,300 and 76,020, respectively.

These figures were computed using the personal loan EMI calculator that reveals that a marginal increase in the rate of interest can cost you dearly. In the above illustration, we have ascertained that the total cash outgo can be as high as 91,560 when the rate of interest is raised from 11 to 14 percent on 10 lakh loan.

One can now ascertain the total difference in cash outgo when the loan amount is raised even higher.

(Note: Remember that raising a personal loan has its own set of risks)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh
in 10 minutes!

 Apply Now