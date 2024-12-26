If your documents reflect financial liquidity, the bank could even offer loan at a lower interest rate. For instance, someone with an impressively high credit score can procure personal loan at a lower interest rate – say 10-11 percent a year

If you are planning to raise a personal loan then the bank would invariably ask you to submit several documents (unless it is a pre-approved loan) such as your salary slips, your bank statement and Aadhaar card, PAN, among others.

Notably, if your documents indicate financial liquidity, the bank may even offer you loan at a lower interest rate as well. For instance, someone with a good financial statement and thereby a high credit score may even procure personal loan at a lower rate of interest – say 10-11 percent.

Conversely, if someone does not have financial liquidity to showcase, which indirectly shows a poor credit score, then the lender believes that the person is a high-risk borrower. The bank may even reject the bank loan. And even if it approves, the interest rate would be high. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is how good documentation can considerably improve your chances of securing a personal loan with lower interest rates.

This is why good financial documents are important 1. Shows creditworthiness:Banks use the documents to evaluate your ability to repay the loan. Strong evidence of regular income and responsible financial behaviour improves your creditworthiness, which can result in lower interest rates.

2. Demonstrates financial stability:Proper andvalid financial documents such as salary slips and bank statement reflect a steady employment, or a consistent business income. This reassures the bank that you are a low-risk borrower, thus allowing it to offer better terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. High CIBIL score:A good credit score or CIBIL score, often leads to lower interest rates. Providing a recent credit report can help showcase your reliability.

4. Guarantor: Although personal loan is an unsecured loan, introducing a guarantor brings down the bank’s risk, thus leading to lower interest rates.

Follow these tips to improve your chances Organise documents: Submit a complete and well-organised loan application to make a strong impression. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Update records: It is also vital to ensure that all your documents reflect your most recent financial situation.

Highlight debt-to-income ratio: The documents should highlight that your income comfortably supports existing debts and the new loan.

Try to negotiate: You can use the proof of a strong financial profile to negotiate for better terms or match offers from competitors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To sum up, an impressive bank statement and good documents not only streamline the approval process, but also strengthen your bargaining power, which can directly reduce the cost of borrowing.