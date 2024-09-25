Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Personal loan: How can I get an instant loan online in India?

    Personal loan: If you are contemplating raising a personal loan, remember that it is easier than you can imagine. All you need are these documents: salary slips for the past three months, form 16 , Bank statement for the past 6 months (in some cases), PAN card and KYC through aadhaar authentication

    MintGenie Team
    Updated25 Sep 2024, 10:29 AM IST
    A personal loan can be raised from any financial institution such as a bank, NBFC or even a fintech app.
    A personal loan can be raised from any financial institution such as a bank, NBFC or even a fintech app.

    One can find himself in a dire need of money any time. There could be an important family function ahead, a vacation that you can’t afford to postpone, a set of loans to consolidate in the immediate future, or a luxury item to buy important in the near future.

    For any of these reasons, and beyond, you can explore how to raise a personal loan.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply

    A personal loan is an unsecured loan that does not need collateral and can be raised from any financial institution such as a bank, an NBFC or even a fintech app.

    All these institutions enable applicants to apply for personal loans online, thus enabling them to procure personal loans instantly.

    If you are also contemplating raising a personal loan, remember that it is actually easier than you can imagine. All you need are the following documents:

    a) salary slips for the past three months.

    b) form 16 to show the annual income and TDS deductions.

    c) Bank statement for the past 6 months (in some cases).

    d) PAN card

    e) KYC through aadhaar authentication

    Also Read | Personal loan: Dos and don’ts of securing an instant loan; check details here

    Let us understand this with the help of an illustration: Suppose you want to raise a loan of 3 lakh immediately, these are the steps you should follow:

    I. First of all, go to this link: where you need to enter your number to see what all personal loan offers you are entitled to.

    II. Based on these offers, check the personal loan EMI calculator to ascertain the monthly instalment that you will have to pay across tenures. Then you can choose the option that suits you the most.

    You can access the personal loan EMI calculator here:

    For instance, if you want to raise 2.5 lakh, and the bank is willing to offer you the loan at 10.5 percent interest rate – you can visit the personal loan EMI calculator to explore different options of repaying the debt before choosing the one that aligns with your ability to repay.

    The monthly EMI, for example, when a 2.5 lakh loan (at 10.5 percent per annum) is repaid in 36 months is 8,125. For 48 months, the EMI reduces to 6,400 and for 60 months, it falls to 5,373.

    Suppose, you can afford to pay 6,400 a month, you would want to opt for a loan tenure of 48 months instead of 36 months.

    III. Once you know these nitty-gritties of personal loan i.e., rate of interest, loan tenure and the EMI liability – you could apply for the loan with a bank or an NBFC or a fintech app, as the case may be.

    IV. Once the loan gets approved subject to your eligibility, you can claim the loan and get the money in your bank account. However, do not forget to read all the terms and conditions and a host of fees and charges that are applicable.

     

     

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:25 Sep 2024, 10:29 AM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal loan: How can I get an instant loan online in India?
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.