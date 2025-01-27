Life is full of surprises, and sometimes you may need cash immediately because of unforeseen costs such as home repairs, medical emergencies, or a possibility. That may come unexpected, so in such cases small cash loans, if guaranteed by an Aadhaar card, would be the only trustworthy financial lifeline. Let's examine the details of these loans and the application process.

Also Read | Can you get an instant personal loan with a 500 credit score? Explore here

What are small cash loans? Small personal loans are also known as small cash loans. They are short-term loans used to pay for urgent necessities. These are made available by banks, non-banking finance companies, as well as online lenders and processed fast compared to the large loans.

They are favourite due to:

High approval rates: Not much waiting time.

Not much waiting time. Flexible payback terms: Choose a payback period that fits your needs.

Choose a payback period that fits your needs. Application: The procedure is simple and requires less paperwork. What is an Aadhaar card loan? One type of personal loan that the Indian people might take is the Aadhaar card loan. The applicant does not need any proper collateral or paperwork. The loan amount is computed on the basis of your salary, credit score, and other such factors.

Benefits of small cash loan on Aadhaar card No collateral: Because the loans are non-secured, you don't need to use any collateral for such a loan.

Because the loans are non-secured, you don't need to use any collateral for such a loan. Minimal paperwork: Your Aadhaar card makes the process less cumbersome by frequently removing the need for extra paperwork.

Your Aadhaar card makes the process less cumbersome by frequently removing the need for extra paperwork. Convenience: You can apply online from anywhere by inputting your information and attaching simple papers.

You can apply online from anywhere by inputting your information and attaching simple papers. Fast disbursement: The authorized loan amount is transferred to your bank account quickly.

Eligibility criteria for small cash loan on Aadhaar card The following is the eligibility criterion for a low amount cash advance using your Aadhaar card.

Age : Between 21 to 60 years.

: Between 21 to 60 years. Citizen : Should be an Indian citizen.

: Should be an Indian citizen. Income : ₹ 30,000 per month.

: 30,000 per month. Work experience : One-year experience in a job.

: One-year experience in a job. Credit score: More than 700 is ideal. How to apply for a small cash loan on an Aadhaar card? Online application: Go to the lender's website and enter your information and loan amount in the application form. Aadhaar verification: The lender verifies Aadhaar by using the facility of e-KYC, which uses Aadhaar for knowing the customer. Other documents: Sometimes, you have to attach proof of address, proof of income and bank statements while applying. Loan approval: After considering the application, a lender approves the loan and indicates his terms of the loan repayment plus the interest rates. Fund transfer: The loan amount is credited directly to your bank account after you accept the terms. Points to remember As they are at relatively higher interest rates, one should borrow in a responsible way and avoid being trapped in debts. Be certain that you can pay off the loan before the deadline by scrutinizing the terms.

Also Read | Tax benefits on personal loans: What you need to know

In conclusion, small cash loans based on Aadhaar cards have made borrowing fast and hassle-free for many Indians. However, the secret to maximising this financial weapon is prudent borrowing. To prevent unnecessary financial hardship, always consider the advantages and disadvantages before applying.