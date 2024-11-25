Personal Loan: How to get a pre-approved personal loan? Eligibility, benefits and process explained

A personal loan is a widely used financial tool that helps individuals meet their funding needs. It is preferred because it requires no collateral and can be utilized for multiple purposes. A pre-approved loan stands out as a special type of personal loan offered based on the borrower’s creditworthiness.
A pre-approved personal loan is provided instantly to selected individuals by various banks and NBFCs based on your creditworthiness and credit history. It is offered to existing customers in accordance with their repayment behaviour. When compared to a personal loan, a pre-approved personal loan is easier as it needs fewer documents, which makes the process of getting a loan faster. Banks and NBFCs usually offer an interest rate of around 10 to 15 per cent.
Banks and NBFCs typically offer a pre-approved personal loan to their existing customers. However, in certain cases, they offer it to new customers as well. Banks consider the following factors before selecting a customer for a pre-approved personal loan.
Please note that the documents required may differ from bank to bank. Please check with your respective banks regarding the necessary documents.
Validity: A lender may approve this type of loan for a limited period. Hence, you must avail this loan as soon as it is approved.
Eligibility: Your eligibility to get a pre-approved personal loan is solely based on the lender’s discretion on the basis of your credit history. Banks may or may not provide this loan according to their will.
In conclusion, a pre-approved personal loan may help to finance your emergency financial needs. It is also a reward for maintaining a good credit score and making timely payments on loans. However, one must get a pre-approved loan according to their requirements rather than just eligibility.
