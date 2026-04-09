Personal loan interest rates April 2026: Comparison of top banks, fees and 5 key things to check before you apply

Planning to avail a personal loan this April? Fascinated by the lowest EMI offers? Be clear: choosing a lender solely on the lowest EMI can cost you more in the long run. A smarter, more sensible approach to decision-making is to compare interest rates, fees and total repayment costs that will apply to you before you make a decision.

Personal loan interest rates in April 2026 start from as low as 8.75% at prominent banks such as Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra. Among private lenders, Axis Bank offers rates from 9.50%, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank start from 9.99%.

Public sector banks, such as State Bank of India and Canara Bank, on the other hand, offer flexible ranges depending on credit profiles, applicants' credit scores, loan amounts and other associated factors.

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Here are the personal loan interest rates offered by leading financial institutions in the country, along with the processing fees they charge.

Personal loan interest rates – April 2026 top banks

Banking Institution Interest rate (p.a.) Processing fee HDFC Bank 9.99% onwards Up to ₹ 6,500 Axis Bank 9.50% onwards Up to 2% SBI 10.00%–15.00% Up to 1.5% ICICI Bank 9.99% onwards Up to 2% Bank of Baroda 10.15%–18.00% Up to 2% Canara Bank 9.70%–15.15% 0.5% Union Bank 8.75%–12.55% Up to 1% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards Up to 5%

(Source: Bank websites)

Note: Processing fees can vary widely, from as low as 0.5% to as high as 5%, and can significantly affect the total cost of borrowing. Due diligence is a must before locking in on any particular personal loan offer.

5 key things to check before applying for personal loan Carefully compare interest rates, use calculators available on leading bank websites for complete clarity. Do remember that even small differences in interest rates can make a significant difference in the long run. Clearly understand the processing fees and upfront charges to get a fair idea about the total amount you will pay to secure the loan. Diligently choose the correct tenure based on your long-term targets and affordability. Try to maintain a credit score of 750+; this will help secure the best possible terms, conditions and interest rates. Do watch out for hidden charges and penalties. If in doubt, have a clear discussion with the designated customer support executive of your respective bank.

A well-informed comparison, not just the lowest EMI, along with a fair discussion with a certified financial advisor, can help you choose the most cost-effective personal loan based on your current financial condition, overall level of debt and long-term economic objectives.