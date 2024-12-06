Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Latest personal loan interest rates for December 2024 — see what HDFC, SBI, and top banks offer

Latest personal loan interest rates for December 2024 — see what HDFC, SBI, and top banks offer

Riya R Alex

Personal loans: When considering a personal loan, interest rates are crucial as they determine borrowing costs. Rates vary by lender, with options ranging from 9.99% to 24% per annum for loans up to 50 lakhs, depending on the bank and tenure.

Personal loans: Several factors determine interest rate on personal loans such as credit history, income, employment etc.

If you are planning to get a personal loan, one key factor to keep in mind is the interest rate. The interest rate is the cost of borrowing money, expressed as a percentage of the total amount of the loan. A low interest rate will signify a low cost of borrowing, whereas a high interest rate would have a higher cost of borrowing. Therefore, borrowers mostly look for lenders providing low interest rates.

There are several factors that determine the interest rate on a personal loan.

  1. Employment and income: A stable employment status with a steady income assures the lender of your ability to repay the loan. They might offer a low interest rate when you have a stable source of income.
  2. Credit history: Lenders take into account your credit history to approve your loan. A good credit history will symbolise your repayment capacity. Lenders might charge low interest rates after the ability to repay your debt on time.
  3. Lender: Personal loan interest rate will depend on your relationship with the lender. If you have a reputation of paying dues on time, the lender will offer low interest rates and favorable repayment terms.

Personal loan interest rates for December 2024

HSBC Bank personal loan

Interest rate: 9.99% to 16% per annum

Processing fee: 2% of the loan amount

Tenure: Up to 5 years

Loan amount: 75,000 to 30 lakhs

HDFC Bank personal loan

Interest rate:10.75% to 24% per annum

Processing fee: 4,999 and GST

Loan amount: Up to 40 lakhs

Tenure: 12 to 60 months

IndusInd Bank personal loan

Interest rate: 1.49% per annum onwards

Processing fee: 3.5% of the loan amount

Loan amount: Up to 50 lakhs

Tenure: 12 months to 7 years

ICICI Bank personal loan

Interest rate:10.85% to 16.25% per annum

Processing fee: 2% of the loan amount

Loan amount: 50 lakh

Tenure: 12 to 72 months

Yes Bank personal loan

Interest rate: 11.25% to 21% per annum

Processing fee: Up to 5% of the total loan amount

Loan amount: Up to 35 lakhs

Tenure: 12 to 60 months

Axis Bank personal loan

Interest rate: 11.25% to 22% per annum

Processing fee: 2% of the total loan amount

Loan amount: Up to 40 lakhs

Tenure: 12 to 84 months

State Bank of India personal loan

Interest rate: 11.45% to 14.60% per annum

Processing fee: 1.50%

Loan amount: Up to 30 lakh

Tenure: Up to 6 years.

Bank of Baroda personal loan

Interest rate: 11.40% to 18.75% per annum

Processing fee: Up to 2%

Loan amount: Up to 20 lakhs

Tenure: Up to 5 years

South Indian Bank personal loan

Interest rate: 13.1% to 20.6% per annum

Processing fee: Up to 2%

Loan amount: Up to 20 lakhs

Tenure: Up to 60 months

Bank of India personal loan

Interest rate: 10.85% per annum onwards

Processing fees: Up to 2%

Loan amount: Up to 25 lakh

Tenure: 12 to 60 months

Please note that the processing fee will include taxes. Kindly contact your lender to know about the exact processing cost and other features about specific personal loans.

(Note: Raising a personal loan has its own risks)

Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news
