Personal loan interest rates March 2026: Comparison of top banks, fees and 5 key things to check before you apply

If you are planning to take a personal loan, it is vital to carefully compare interest rates across leading lenders. Such due diligence can help you save a significant amount over the loan tenure.
Even a small difference in interest rates or processing fees can have a substantial impact on your EMIs and the total repayment amount. Here’s a look at the latest personal loan interest rates for March 2026, along with key points to keep in mind before applying.
|Bank
|Interest rate (% p.a.)
|Processing charges (% of loan amount)
|HDFC Bank
|9.99% onwards
|Up to ₹6,500
|ICICI Bank
|9.99% onwards
|Up to 2%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99% onwards
|Up to 5%
|Federal Bank
|11.75% - 18.99%
|Up to 3%
|State Bank of India
|10.00% - 15.00%
|Up to 1.5% ( ₹1,000 - ₹15,000)
|Canara Bank
|9.70% - 15.15%
|0.5% ( ₹1,000 - ₹5,000)
|Bank of Baroda
|10.15% - 18.00%
|Up to 2% ( ₹10,000 max)
|Union Bank of India
|8.75% - 12.55%
|Up to 1% ( ₹7,500 max)
Note: Interest rates and processing fees discussed above are illustrative in nature. For updated terms, conditions, and rates, refer to the lender's official website.
In conclusion, the decision to choose a loan product should be made after consulting a certified financial adviser to ensure it aligns with your long-term financial goals.
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