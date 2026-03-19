Personal loan interest rates March 2026: Comparison of top banks, fees and 5 key things to check before you apply

Personal loan interest rates in March 2026 vary across top lenders, making comparison essential to reduce EMIs and total cost while considering fees, tenure, credit score, and hidden charges.

Shivam Shukla
Published19 Mar 2026, 02:04 PM IST
Smart borrowing starts with checking personal loan interest rates and processing fees.
Smart borrowing starts with checking personal loan interest rates and processing fees.

If you are planning to take a personal loan, it is vital to carefully compare interest rates across leading lenders. Such due diligence can help you save a significant amount over the loan tenure.

Even a small difference in interest rates or processing fees can have a substantial impact on your EMIs and the total repayment amount. Here’s a look at the latest personal loan interest rates for March 2026, along with key points to keep in mind before applying.

Also Read | Looking for high FD rates? THESE small finance banks offer up to 8%

Personal loan interest rates – March 2026 top banks

BankInterest rate (% p.a.)Processing charges (% of loan amount)
HDFC Bank9.99% onwardsUp to 6,500
ICICI Bank9.99% onwardsUp to 2%
Kotak Mahindra Bank10.99% onwardsUp to 5%
Federal Bank11.75% - 18.99%Up to 3%
State Bank of India10.00% - 15.00%Up to 1.5% ( 1,000 - 15,000)
Canara Bank9.70% - 15.15%0.5% ( 1,000 - 5,000)
Bank of Baroda10.15% - 18.00%Up to 2% ( 10,000 max)
Union Bank of India8.75% - 12.55%Up to 1% ( 7,500 max)

Note: Interest rates and processing fees discussed above are illustrative in nature. For updated terms, conditions, and rates, refer to the lender's official website.

5 important points to keep in mind before choosing a personal loan

  1. Before you submit your personal loan application, ensure that you diligently compare interest rates across lenders. Even a 0.5-1% difference can help you save a good amount of money over the entire loan repayment tenure.
  2. Be careful with processing fees, write them down and understand the overall implications on your total loan amount. If in doubt, discuss them with the designated customer support executive of your respective lending institution for clarity.
  3. Understand the implications of different repayment tenures. For example, longer tenures can reduce EMIs but still result in increasing total interest payments. Similarly, shorter tenures can be difficult to manage due to higher EMIs and cash flow constraints.
  4. Check your credit profile and your credit score. A higher credit score, preferably a score of more than 750, can often help in securing personal loans at lower rates, provided other terms and conditions are met.
  5. Be clear about any other hidden charges that may be applied to your personal loan. Charges such as prepayment penalties, late payment fees, or insurance-linked fees can affect the total loan cost.

Also Read | These 7 PSU banks offer up to 7.25% FD rates for senior citizens

In conclusion, the decision to choose a loan product should be made after consulting a certified financial adviser to ensure it aligns with your long-term financial goals.

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