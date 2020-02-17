Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Personal loan interest rates: SBI vs Axis Bank vs HDFC Bank

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2020, 07:40 AM IST Livemint

Here are some personal loan rates and other costs of the top private and public sector banks in India

Personal loans are a way to use tomorrow’s income today, and unlike other loan products such as to buy a house or pay for an education, the process involved is simple.

But you must note that the interest rates are much higher than, say, for a car loan. This is because personal loans are unsecured loans. This means that the loan is not backed by any asset.

The loan amount and interest rate depend on parameters such as your income, credit, repayment capacity, and others. As personal loans come with high interest rates, continuous default will put you on a downward spiral.

Here are some of the lowest personal loan interest rates offered by various banks.

Here are some of the lowest personal loan interest rates offered by various banks.
Here are some of the lowest personal loan interest rates offered by various banks.

Click here to view enlarged graphic

RELATED STORIES
Sensex ended 207 points lower at 41,252

Sensex falls over 200 points, banking stocks drag

1 min read . 14 Feb 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue