Personal loan interest rates September 2025: Which bank is offering the lowest rate?

If you are planning to take a personal loan this month, one of the first things you should compare is the interest rate. Even a small difference in rates can change your EMI by thousands of rupees over the loan tenure. Along with the rate, you should also check processing charges, repayment tenure, and ongoing offers before deciding.

For example, if you apply for a five-year personal loan of ₹5 lakh, the monthly EMI can vary widely depending on the bank, your credit score, repayment history, and financial profile. Careful comparison helps you secure the lowest rate and manage repayments without stress.

Latest personal loan interest rates September 2025

Banking institution Interest rate (p.a. %) Processing fee Canara Bank 9.95–15.40 Up to 0.25% (Max ₹ 2,500) HDFC Bank 9.99 onwards Up to ₹ 6,500 Axis Bank 9.99–22.00 Up to 2% State Bank of India 10.10–15.10 Up to 1.5% (Min ₹ 1,000; Max ₹ 15,000) Punjab National Bank 10.50–17.05 Up to 1% ICICI Bank 10.60 onwards Up to 2% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99 onwards Up to 5%

Note: Interest rates and fees discussed above are illustrative and may vary based on individual profiles, loan amount, and bank policies. Please refer to the official website of the above-discussed lenders for accurate and updated information on personal loan interest rates.

Factors affecting personal loan interest rates Personal loan interest rates are generally impacted by the following factors:

Current credit score and past repayment history of the loan applicant.

Current debt obligations and the stability of income.

Tenure of the loan ( shorter tenure generally means lower rates).

Ongoing relationship with the lending institution and any promotional/ festival offers.

Intense risk assessment by the lending institution based on the documents submitted. Tips to choose the right personal loan To select the best possible personal loans for meeting your needs and targets, you should:

Compare interest rates, processing fees, and hidden charges across multiple banks. Check EMI affordability by mapping against your monthly income and budget. Review prepayment and foreclosure terms to reduce long-term interest costs. Prefer lenders offering transparent charges and flexible repayment options. Read all terms and conditions carefully before signing. Avoid rushing into offers.

In conclusion, as a borrower, your focus should be on making well-informed borrowing decisions. A personal loan can be useful in emergencies, but it also carries risks, debt accumulation, high interest costs, and financial stress if not managed carefully. Take one only after exploring other options to meet your expenses.

