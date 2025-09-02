Personal loan interest rates September 2025: Which bank is offering the lowest rate?

If you are planning to take a personal loan this month, one of the first things you should compare is the interest rate. Even a small difference in rates can change your EMI by thousands of rupees over the loan tenure. Along with the rate, you should also check processing charges, repayment tenure, and ongoing offers before deciding.
For example, if you apply for a five-year personal loan of ₹5 lakh, the monthly EMI can vary widely depending on the bank, your credit score, repayment history, and financial profile. Careful comparison helps you secure the lowest rate and manage repayments without stress.
|Banking institution
|Interest rate (p.a. %)
|Processing fee
|Canara Bank
|9.95–15.40
|Up to 0.25% (Max ₹2,500)
|HDFC Bank
|9.99 onwards
|Up to ₹6,500
|Axis Bank
|9.99–22.00
|Up to 2%
|State Bank of India
|10.10–15.10
|Up to 1.5% (Min ₹1,000; Max ₹15,000)
|Punjab National Bank
|10.50–17.05
|Up to 1%
|ICICI Bank
|10.60 onwards
|Up to 2%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99 onwards
|Up to 5%
Note: Interest rates and fees discussed above are illustrative and may vary based on individual profiles, loan amount, and bank policies. Please refer to the official website of the above-discussed lenders for accurate and updated information on personal loan interest rates.
Personal loan interest rates are generally impacted by the following factors:
To select the best possible personal loans for meeting your needs and targets, you should:
In conclusion, as a borrower, your focus should be on making well-informed borrowing decisions. A personal loan can be useful in emergencies, but it also carries risks, debt accumulation, high interest costs, and financial stress if not managed carefully. Take one only after exploring other options to meet your expenses.
