Personal loan interest rates September 2025: Which bank is offering the lowest rate?

Personal loan interest rates for the month of September vary across banks, impacting EMIs and overall cost. Comparing rates, processing fees, and repayment terms helps borrowers secure the lowest rates and manage loans efficiently.

A borrower should review personal loan interest rates and EMIs across leading banks to make informed financial decisions.
If you are planning to take a personal loan this month, one of the first things you should compare is the interest rate. Even a small difference in rates can change your EMI by thousands of rupees over the loan tenure. Along with the rate, you should also check processing charges, repayment tenure, and ongoing offers before deciding.

For example, if you apply for a five-year personal loan of 5 lakh, the monthly EMI can vary widely depending on the bank, your credit score, repayment history, and financial profile. Careful comparison helps you secure the lowest rate and manage repayments without stress.

Latest personal loan interest rates September 2025

Banking institutionInterest rate (p.a. %)Processing fee
Canara Bank9.95–15.40Up to 0.25% (Max 2,500)
HDFC Bank9.99 onwardsUp to 6,500
Axis Bank9.99–22.00Up to 2%
State Bank of India10.10–15.10Up to 1.5% (Min 1,000; Max 15,000)
Punjab National Bank10.50–17.05Up to 1%
ICICI Bank10.60 onwardsUp to 2%
Kotak Mahindra Bank10.99 onwardsUp to 5%

Note: Interest rates and fees discussed above are illustrative and may vary based on individual profiles, loan amount, and bank policies. Please refer to the official website of the above-discussed lenders for accurate and updated information on personal loan interest rates.

Factors affecting personal loan interest rates

Personal loan interest rates are generally impacted by the following factors:

  • Current credit score and past repayment history of the loan applicant.
  • Current debt obligations and the stability of income.
  • Tenure of the loan ( shorter tenure generally means lower rates).
  • Ongoing relationship with the lending institution and any promotional/ festival offers.
  • Intense risk assessment by the lending institution based on the documents submitted.

Tips to choose the right personal loan

To select the best possible personal loans for meeting your needs and targets, you should:

  1. Compare interest rates, processing fees, and hidden charges across multiple banks.
  2. Check EMI affordability by mapping against your monthly income and budget.
  3. Review prepayment and foreclosure terms to reduce long-term interest costs.
  4. Prefer lenders offering transparent charges and flexible repayment options.
  5. Read all terms and conditions carefully before signing. Avoid rushing into offers.

In conclusion, as a borrower, your focus should be on making well-informed borrowing decisions. A personal loan can be useful in emergencies, but it also carries risks, debt accumulation, high interest costs, and financial stress if not managed carefully. Take one only after exploring other options to meet your expenses.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

 

 

 

