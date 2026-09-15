Personal loan interest rates September 2026: Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI and 5 others start at 8.90%

Planning to take a personal loan? Interest rates offered by leading private-sector banks start at 8.90% per annum as of September, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.

For a ₹5 lakh personal loan with a five-year tenure, the monthly EMI starts at around ₹10,355 at the lowest listed rate among the banking institutions compared.

Here is a comparison of personal loan interest rates, EMIs and processing fees offered by eight private-sector banks as of 9 September.

Personal loan interest rates, EMIs, processing fee comparison The following table compares the interest rates and estimated monthly EMIs for a ₹5 lakh personal loan and a ₹1 lakh loan, both repaid over five years.

Private sector bank Interest rate (p.a.) EMI on ₹5 lakh EMI on ₹1 lakh Processing fee Axis Bank 8.90% onwards ₹ 10,355 onwards ₹ 2,071 onwards Up to 2% Federal Bank 11.75–18.99% ₹ 11,059–12,968 ₹ 2,212–2,594 Up to 3% HDFC Bank 9.99% onwards ₹ 10,621 onwards ₹ 2,124 onwards Up to ₹ 6,500 HSBC Bank 9.70% onwards ₹ 10,562 onwards ₹ 2,112 onwards Up to 1% ICICI Bank 9.99% onwards ₹ 10,621 onwards ₹ 2,124 onwards Up to 2% IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99% onwards ₹ 10,621 onwards ₹ 2,124 onwards Up to 3.5% IndusInd Bank 10.49% onwards ₹ 10,744 onwards ₹ 2,149 onwards Up to 3.5% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards ₹ 10,869 onwards ₹ 2,174 onwards Up to 5%

Source: Paisabazaar.com. Rates and charges as of 9 September 2026. The rates may vary as per individual applicants, subject to bank policies and terms.

What borrowers should check before taking a personal loan The lowest advertised interest rate does not guarantee that every borrower will receive it. This is because banking institutions determine the final interest rate based on a range of factors, including individual credit history, credit score, income, employment history and repayment history.

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For example, a ₹5 lakh loan at 8.90% for a period of five years has an EMI of approximately ₹10,355, whereas the same loan at 15% would cost around ₹11,895 per month. The higher rate can significantly increase the total repayment over the entire loan tenure.

To avoid such a situation and secure the best possible personal loan interest rate terms, borrowers should compare the final interest rate offered, processing fees, applicable taxes and foreclosure charges before choosing a lending institution. A lower processing fee can reduce upfront costs, whereas a lower interest rate can reduce the overall repayment burden.

The best personal loan is not necessarily the one with the lowest interest rate. You should opt for a lending institution that offers a competitive final rate, transparent charges, flexible repayment terms and an EMI that fits seamlessly within your monthly budget.