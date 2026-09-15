Personal loan interest rates September 2026: Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI and 5 others start at 8.90%

Compare personal loan interest rates in September 2026 from prominent private banks, including Axis, HDFC and ICICI. Check five-year EMI calculations, processing fees and key factors borrowers should consider before applying.

Shivam Shukla
Updated15 Sep 2026, 11:53 AM IST
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Personal loan interest rates in September 2026: Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and five other private lenders offer rates starting at 8.90% per annum. Compare EMIs and processing fees before borrowing. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
Personal loan interest rates in September 2026: Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and five other private lenders offer rates starting at 8.90% per annum. Compare EMIs and processing fees before borrowing. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

Planning to take a personal loan? Interest rates offered by leading private-sector banks start at 8.90% per annum as of September, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.

For a 5 lakh personal loan with a five-year tenure, the monthly EMI starts at around 10,355 at the lowest listed rate among the banking institutions compared.

Here is a comparison of personal loan interest rates, EMIs and processing fees offered by eight private-sector banks as of 9 September.

Personal loan interest rates, EMIs, processing fee comparison

The following table compares the interest rates and estimated monthly EMIs for a 5 lakh personal loan and a 1 lakh loan, both repaid over five years.

Private sector bank

Interest rate (p.a.)

EMI on 5 lakh

EMI on 1 lakh

Processing fee

Axis Bank8.90% onwards 10,355 onwards 2,071 onwardsUp to 2%
Federal Bank11.75–18.99% 11,059–12,968 2,212–2,594Up to 3%
HDFC Bank9.99% onwards 10,621 onwards 2,124 onwardsUp to 6,500
HSBC Bank9.70% onwards 10,562 onwards 2,112 onwardsUp to 1%
ICICI Bank9.99% onwards 10,621 onwards 2,124 onwardsUp to 2%
IDFC FIRST Bank9.99% onwards 10,621 onwards 2,124 onwardsUp to 3.5%
IndusInd Bank10.49% onwards 10,744 onwards 2,149 onwardsUp to 3.5%
Kotak Mahindra Bank10.99% onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwardsUp to 5%

Source: Paisabazaar.com. Rates and charges as of 9 September 2026. The rates may vary as per individual applicants, subject to bank policies and terms.

What borrowers should check before taking a personal loan

The lowest advertised interest rate does not guarantee that every borrower will receive it. This is because banking institutions determine the final interest rate based on a range of factors, including individual credit history, credit score, income, employment history and repayment history.

Also Read | Can a loan guarantor still get a loan? Key risks explained

For example, a 5 lakh loan at 8.90% for a period of five years has an EMI of approximately 10,355, whereas the same loan at 15% would cost around 11,895 per month. The higher rate can significantly increase the total repayment over the entire loan tenure.

To avoid such a situation and secure the best possible personal loan interest rate terms, borrowers should compare the final interest rate offered, processing fees, applicable taxes and foreclosure charges before choosing a lending institution. A lower processing fee can reduce upfront costs, whereas a lower interest rate can reduce the overall repayment burden.

The best personal loan is not necessarily the one with the lowest interest rate. You should opt for a lending institution that offers a competitive final rate, transparent charges, flexible repayment terms and an EMI that fits seamlessly within your monthly budget.

Also Read | Loan interest rates, EMIs to rise? Two 25 bps repo rate hike from RBI soon?

Disclaimer: Interest rates, EMIs and charges are indicative and subject to change. Actual loan terms depend on the lender’s policies and the borrower’s profile. Verify the latest details with the respective bank before applying. This article is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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