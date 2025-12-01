Personal loan interest rates: Top 7 banks charge these rates in December 2025

Being unsecured loan, personal loan carries a higher rate of interest than most other borrowings  

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published1 Dec 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Personal loan interest rates December 2025
Personal loan interest rates December 2025

Before you decide to raise a personal loan, it is recommended to compare the interest rates charged by different banks. These rates tend to change from time to time.-

Notably, even a small difference of 50 basis points in interest rates on personal loans can lead to huge savings for investors over a period of time. For instance, a 10 lakh loan for 5 years can lead to savings of 14,711 when the interest is 9.5% (instead of 10%). The savings amount to 29,422 when the loan amount is 20 lakh with all other variables being the same.

Here, we list out the interest rates charged by the top 7 banks in India, including government and private banks.

Also Read | Taking a personal loan? Watch out for THESE hidden charges

Personal loan interest rates December 2025

HDFC Bank: This private bank charges interest in the range of 9.99% to 24% on personal loans for salaried persons. The processing fee for the loan is 6,500 plus GST.

ICICI Bank: It charges interest in the range of 10.45% to 16.50% per annum. Processing charges on the loan are 2%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private lender charges interest above 10.99% per annum. Processing charges for a loan are up to 5% of the loan amount plus taxes. This is deducted from the loan amount at the time of disbursal.

Federal Bank: This private bank charges interest in the range of 10.49% per annum to 17.99% per annum.

Axis Bank: This lender charges interest in the range of 9.5 to 21.55% per annum, whereas the processing fee is 2%.

Bank Interest rate
HDFC Bank 9.99% to 24%
ICICI Bank 10.45% to 16.50%
Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% & above
Federal Bank10.49% to 17.99%
Axis Bank 9.5 to 21.55%
SBI10.05% to 15.05%
Canara Bank13.75% to 15.25%
Union Bank of India10.75% to 14.45%

State lenders

State Bank of India (SBI): The largest lender in India charges interest in the range of 10.05% to 15.05% per annum.

Canara Bank: This state lender charges interest in the range of 13.75% to 15.25% per annum.

Union Bank of India: This government bank charges interest in the range of 10.75% to 14.45% per annum on personal loans.

For all personal finance updates, visit here

HDFC BankState Bank Of IndiaPersonal LoansCanara BankInterest Rates
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal loan interest rates: Top 7 banks charge these rates in December 2025
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.