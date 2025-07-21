Personal loan interest rates: What every borrower is supposed to know?

When taking a personal loan, one of the most important factors is to understand the interest rate. It directly affects the total repayment amount over the loan tenure. Even a slight difference in the rate can significantly affect your monthly instalments and the overall cost of the loan.

Whether you are borrowing for a medical emergency, home renovation, wedding, or education, understanding how personal loan interest rates work helps you make informed financial decisions. This article explains everything you need to know about personal loan interest rates.

What is a personal loan interest rate? The interest rate of the personal loan is the rate a lender levies on the amount you borrow. It is what you pay for borrowing funds. Lenders apply these interest rates to earn income on the funds they provide to borrowers. The rate is referred to as an Annual Percentage Rate (APR). There are two categories of interest rates, i.e.:

1. Fixed interest rate: The fixed interest rate remains constant throughout the loan tenure. Here, your Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) do not change. It allows you to budget your monthly expenses because you know how much you must pay.

2. Floating interest rate: The floating rate fluctuates during the tenure of the loan. It is based on fluctuations in market conditions or the internal policy of the lender. In case the interest rates in the market rise, your EMI and loan interest rate can also rise. If the rates decrease, your EMI can decrease as well.

How do lenders decide your interest rate? Banks tend to examine various factors before determining the personal loan interest rates. These include:

1. Credit score: A good credit score typically results in a lower interest rate. It reflects that you have a stable credit history, and you can repay the loan on time.

2. Income level: Your average monthly income helps lenders in assessing your repayment capability for the loan. Candidates with stable and adequate income can receive a reduced interest rate.

3. Employment status: Salaried individuals with stable jobs may receive lower interest rates compared to self-employed applicants, as their income is consistent.

4. Loan amount & tenure: Loans with shorter repayment periods may have lower interest rates, while longer tenures can result in slightly higher interest rates.

How to calculate the total cost of a personal loan To understand the actual cost of your personal loan, it is important to use a personal loan EMI calculator. This calculator allows you to input basic loan details and calculate your monthly EMI and the total repayment amount. It helps you plan your budget effectively before applying for the loan. Here's the basic formula used to calculate EMI:

EMI = [P x R x (1 R)n] / [(1 R)n - 1]

Where:

P: Amount of the loan

R: Rate of interest per month

N: Total number of monthly instalments

This formula can be manually applied, but many borrowers opt for online EMI calculators because they are fast, reliable, and convenient.

Other charges that affect the cost While interest is the primary cost, several additional charges can increase the overall cost of your personal loan, such as:

Processing fee: The processing fee is a one-time payment that the lender levies to process your loan application.

Prepayment/foreclosure charges: Prepayment/ foreclosure charges might be levied by a few lenders if you close the loan before the end of the tenure. RBI in February this year rolled out certain guidelines wherein it prevented banks from leving charges towards loan foreclosure.

Late payment charges: In case you delay payment of an EMI, the lender might levy late payment charges, which form part of your total repayment amount.

GST and other taxes: Goods and Services Tax (GST) is levied on processing charges, prepayment amounts, and other services related to the loan.

Understanding personal loan interest rates enables you to make informed borrowing decisions. Always review the type of interest rate, whether fixed or floating, and compare offers from various lenders. Even a slight variation in rates can increase or reduce your total repayment amount.

Use an EMI calculator to plan your monthly budget and assess the overall loan cost. It is important to consider additional charges such as processing fees and applicable taxes before applying for a personal loan.