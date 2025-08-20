How do I choose the right personal loan?

Great question, Priya, and one that highlights a common confusion. On the surface a personal loan looks like a simple product. But the reality is that every interest rate you see is tied to multiple factors. Let’s break them down so you can make a confident decision.
Your CIBIL score or credit history is one of the biggest determinants. If your score is above 750 you’re likely to be offered lower rates because lenders see you as less risky. On the other hand, scores below 650 generally attract higher rates.
A salaried professional with a stable monthly income from a reputed company often gets better terms than someone with irregular or unpredictable earnings. For self-employed individuals, lenders may ask for additional documents such as GST returns or business bank statements.
Banks, NBFCs and fintech firms all work differently. Banks are usually conservative in lending but usually provide the lowest interest rates for customers with strong credit profiles. NBFCs and fintech players, on the other hand, may charge slightly higher rates but offer wider eligibility and quicker processing. Neither is better or worse — it’s about balancing cost with convenience and accessibility.
Most people only compare the headline interest rate and ignore:
Add these up and a loan that looked cheap at first becomes costly.
Shorter tenures come with higher instalments but lower overall interest payments. Longer tenures reduce your monthly burden but increase the total interest you pay. The ‘right’ tenure depends on your ability to repay, not just the advertised rate.
At Fintifi, we recommend comparing loans not just by their interest rate but by the effective cost of borrowing: EMI + hidden charges + tenure impact.
Here's a quick rule of thumb: If the difference in interest rate is 2% or more and your loan tenure is at least two years, switching or choosing the lower rate is usually worth it. If the difference is less than 1%, focus on choosing a flexible, reliable lender will good service quality rather than chasing a marginally lower rate.
Remember, the cheapest loan isn’t always the smartest one. The right loan is one that balances affordability, flexibility, and peace of mind.
Aryan Makwana is co-founder of Fintifi.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.