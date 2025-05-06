Personal loan: Is a 6-month bank statement mandatory for approval? Find out now

When an applicant of a personal loan goes ahead with applying for this particular credit instrument in India, one of the key documentation requirements is the submission of bank statements.

It is these statements that help lenders in assessing and understanding an applicant's financial stability and repayment ability.

Still, the specific duration of bank account statements required can vary among banks and depends on several factors such as whether the applicant is self-employed or salaried.

Here’s a quick overview of the basic documents required for personal loans by some of India’s top financial institutions:

Bank statement requirements for personal loans in 2025

Bank Salaried Applicants Self Employed Applicants SBI 6 months' salary account statement Not specified Kotak Mahindra Bank Last 3 months' bank statements reflecting income details Last 3 months' bank statements; additional documents like ITRs and business proofs may be required HDFC Bank Bank statement of previous 3 months or passbook of previous 6 months Bank statement of previous 6 months; additional documents like ITRs and business proofs may be required ICICI Bank 3 months' bank statement where salary is credited Bank statements for the last 6 months; additional documents like ITRs and business proofs may be required

Note: The above information is illustrative in nature. It has been sourced from the official bank websites as of May 2025. Documentation requirements may vary based on several different factors such as applicant profile, loan amount, type of loan, applicable interest rates and bank policy—please confirm with the respective bank before proceeding.

Why are bank statements important? Bank statements help in providing lenders insights and information about the applicants:

Patterns of income: Regular salary credits or consistent business income flow.

Regular salary credits or consistent business income flow. Spending habits: Understanding of monthly and yearly expenses.

Understanding of monthly and yearly expenses. Existing financial obligations: Pending loan amounts, EMIs, credit card payments etc.

Pending loan amounts, EMIs, credit card payments etc. Stability of finances: Total account balance, average monthly balance, consistency in finances. These factors assist banks and financial institutions in evaluating an applicant's ability and capability to repay the loan.

Flexibility and available alternatives Several banks provide pre-approved personal loans to existing customers with minimal documentation, leveraging applicants transaction history, credit profile, and existing relationship with the bank. Still, such offers are generally extended to customers who meet specific criteria of eligibility established by the bank.

For getting a clear understanding in your case consider reaching out to the official website of your respective bank or financial institution. You can also discuss the documents required in your specific case with the customer support team of your respective financial institution before proceeding with your personal loan application.

Conclusion Given a six month bank statement is not universally mandatory for all personal loan applications. Still, it is a common requirement, especially for self-employed individuals.

For salaried individuals even a 3 month worth of statements might suffice. Hence, it is advisable for applicants to consult with their chosen lender to understand the specific requirements of documents on an individual basis.