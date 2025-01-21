A personal loan can be a great option in helping you take care of immediate monetary needs such as paying for a medical emergency or to finance your dream vacation. However, it’s important to understand how a personal loan works through the life cycle so you can manage it responsibly and avoid financial burdens.

Let us understand the life cycle of a personal loan in detail, from application, approval, disbursement to repayment, so that you can make a better informed decision and successfully repay the loan on time.

Understanding the lifecycle of a personal loan Step 1: Pre-application stage This is the planning phase where you look at your finances and explore the loan options you can choose from.

1. Evaluating your requirements Evaluate your requirements and how much you need to borrow.

It’s important to understand the purpose of the personal loan so that you can choose the best option for you accordingly. 2. Research lenders Check interest rates, processing fees and loan terms offered by different lenders.

Check the eligibility criteria so that you can streamline your available options. The eligibility criteria usually involves minimum income requirements, employment stability and credit score. 3. Check your credit score A good credit score makes you more likely to be approved and gets you a lower interest rate on your personal loan repayment.

Before applying, check your credit report and report any discrepancies in order to improve your eligibility chances.

Step 2: Application stage After researching, you then apply for the loan with the lender you’ve decided on:

1. Gathering documents Commonly required documents include:

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card for identity proof

Address proof

Salary slips or bank statements (proof of income)

Employment details 2. Submitting the application You can either complete the application process online or you can visit the nearest branch and complete the process in person.

Make sure all details are correct in order to avoid delays or rejections. 3. Processing fees Non refundable processing fees are charged by most lenders. Step 3: Loan approval and disbursement Your application is then evaluated for approval and disbursal:

1. Loan approval The lender will review your credit score, income stability and repayment history to determine your creditworthiness.

Post this, the loan is either approved or rejected. 2. Disbursement The transferred amount is then directed to your bank account after the loan amount is approved.

For pre approved loans, the loan amount is disbursed much faster. Step 4: Repayment stage This is the most important phase of the loan cycle. It involved your loan repayment journey through EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments) at an interest rate agreed upon by the lender.

1. EMI payments EMI is for both principal and interest amount.

Timely payments are crucial to avoid penalties and maintain a good credit score. 2. Prepayment options If you have resources and want to get rid of your liability, you can pay the loan in part or full.

Before opting for this, check for prepayment charges or lock in period. 3. Managing finances Make sure that the EMI doesn’t strain your other financial obligations and your monthly budget can deal with it.

Also Read | How to secure a personal loan with a bad credit score? Key tips

Step 5: Loan closure The final stage is where you have met all your repayment responsibilities and are actually closing the loan.

1. Terminating the loan agreement Once you have repaid the loan, your loan agreement gets lapsed. You are no longer obligated to repay any amount to the lender. 2. Checking credit report Check to see if you receive a credit report showing the loan closure.

A closed loan with a good repayment history can help you improve your credit score. Tips to manage the personal loan life cycle Plan before borrowing: Borrow only the amounts that you need, ensure that your EMI is manageable and does not put you under a burden.

Borrow only the amounts that you need, ensure that your EMI is manageable and does not put you under a burden. Build an emergency fund: Save funds for unexpected expenses, or temporary loss of income during repayment period. This way even if you lose your job, you can still repay the loan without any hindrance.

Save funds for unexpected expenses, or temporary loss of income during repayment period. This way even if you lose your job, you can still repay the loan without any hindrance. Make timely repayments: Make sure to pay your EMIs on time so that you do not make any defaults which can lower your credit score.

Also Read | Is your bank harassing you? You can file a complaint to the RBI

In conclusion, personal loans can be a great option for you if you want to meet your financial obligations as well as improve your credit score gradually. Personal loans attract higher interest rates in general, hence, before you decide on choosing one, explore your needs so that you can get the best option which suits your budget and requirements.