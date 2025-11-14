Personal loan offers: Top 5 factors to consider — from rates and fees to flexibility

Compare personal loan offers by evaluating interest rates, fees, eligibility, loan tenure, and prepayment options to make informed borrowing decisions and manage the total cost of credit responsibly.

Shivam Shukla
Published14 Nov 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Comparing personal loan offers from different lenders can help borrowers find the best interest rates, fees, and repayment options.
Comparing personal loan offers from different lenders can help borrowers find the best interest rates, fees, and repayment options.

As personal loans continue to grow in the country, choosing the correct offer can make a significant difference to one’s finances. It is essential for borrowers to carefully consider several factors, such as interest rates, processing fees, borrower’s profile, basic eligibility requirements, etc. Here are five factors to consider carefully when comparing different loan options.

1. Interest rate and total cost

  • Annual interest rates matter: Personal loan rates vary significantly from one bank to another, depending on several factors such as the individual's credit score, repayment potential and past default history.
  • Calculate the all-inclusive cost: Beyond the headline interest rates, borrowers should also consider supplementary charges, such as processing fees, prepayment charges, and foreclosure penalties, which can significantly alter the final effective cost of the loan.

2. Fees and hidden charges

  • Processing fee: Lenders typically charge a processing fee of 0.5–5% of the total loan amount, plus GST.
  • Prepayment and foreclosure costs: Some lending institutions impose 2–5% penalties if you repay early.
  • Late payment and bounce charges: Missing personal loan EMIs can trigger extra fees, legal complications, forced recoveries in extreme cases and damage your credit score.

3. Borrower’s profile and eligibility

  • Credit score: A strong credit history and a high credit score, preferably over 750, boost your chances of getting better interest rate offers.
  • Stability of income and DTI ratio: Lending institutions analyse the borrower applicants' debt-to-income ratio (DTI). Generally, a DTI of 35% or lower is more likely to be cleared.
  • History of employment: Salaried employees or those with a comfortable and stable work record usually get more favourable terms.

Also Read | Personal loan: 6 key terms you must know when you apply for an advance

4. Loan amount and tenure

  • Match your long-term goals with tenure: Longer loan tenures mean lower EMIs, but still higher total interest outgo. Whereas a shorter tenure raises the monthly payment but cuts the total cost.
  • Impact of total loan size: Bigger loan amounts may attract a spread in interest rates, depending entirely on lender policies and risk assessment.

5. Prepayments, flexibility and relationship with lender

  • Prepayment flexibility: First, discuss the concept of prepayment clearly with your lender. Check if partial or full prepayment is permitted, and also note any associated fees to get a fair idea of the entire prepayment expenses.
  • Lender relationship: If you have a savings account or a salary account with a lending institution, you can reach out to them and negotiate better terms and conditions.
  • Foreclosure terms and conditions: Check with your lender to determine if the entire loan can be foreclosed without incurring serious or very high charges. Especially if you aspire to clear out the loan early.

What are the risks of personal loans?

All personal loans come with certain inherent risks, such as high interest rates, the risk of debt traps, the possibility of an adverse impact on credit scores, hidden charges and penalties, and the potential for overborrowing due to the ease of approval. Borrowers should carefully understand these risks and conduct proper due diligence after consultation with a certified financial advisor.

Also Read | 7 common personal loan scams and how to avoid them

In conclusion, comparing different personal loan offers is not just about finding the lowest interest rates. In reality, it is about understanding personal loans on a conceptual level, the total cost of borrowing, your own financial profile and how the entire loan’s structure aligns with your repayment capacity. By carefully considering these five key factors, aspiring borrowers in the country can make better investment decisions.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Personal Loans
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal loan offers: Top 5 factors to consider — from rates and fees to flexibility
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.