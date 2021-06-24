Personal loan or credit card: When should you opt for it?

On the other hand, a credit card is one of the most convenient ways to borrow money for short term requirements. You can usually use these credit cards for smaller and recurring expenses like grocery or apparel shopping or buying gadgets. However, as convenient and straightforward as it may sound, paying off your credit card bills before the due date to prevent yourself from paying high interests is always recommended. This way it also positively affects your credit score if you can repay your credit card bills on time. If you are disciplined in using it, this credit solution can provide you with multiple rewards such as cashback, travel coupons, or free access to premium lounges.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}