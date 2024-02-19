Personal loan or overdraft: Which one is better for you? MintGenie explains
In a personal loan, you are given an amount in a lumpsum. You pay a specified EMI monthly. In an overdraft, you are given a credit limit. You can withdraw as per need, and repay whenever you want.
When you need funds, you can choose from credit options like a personal loan or an overdraft. The choice between the two can be based on how long you need the money, how the interest is charged, how you will repay, etc. So, let us discuss what is a personal loan and an overdraft, the differences between them, and which one is better for you.