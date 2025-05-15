Personal loan process: Is submitting a blank cheque mandatory? Find out

As personal loans become increasingly accessible in the country, many borrowers are often found questioning the importance and necessity of providing a blank cheque during the submission of loan applications.
Now some lenders still request for a crossed blank cheque as a security measure, still it is crucial to understand its implications, whether it is a mandatory requirement and available alternatives.
To put it simply, providing a blank cheque is not a mandatory requirement for applying for and obtaining a personal loan. The required documentation and its necessity largely depends on the respective lender and their policies.
Depending on individual policies and rules, traditional banks and certain Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC’s) might request for a blank cheque as a precautionary measure to secure loan repayment, especially in cases where digital repayment methods have failed or are not prudently available.
Handing over a clean signed blank cheque carries several inherent risks. If misused, it can lead to unauthorised withdrawals or legal complications under the Negotiable Instruments Act. That is why to combat the same challenges borrowers are advised to:
With consistent advancements in digital banking, many lenders now prefer electronic methods for loan repayments, such as:
These methods help in enhancing security and reducing the need for physical cheques. That is why while repayment of loans these methods can be considered post proper consultation with your respective financial institution’s customer support team.
The Supreme Court has held that even a cheque that is issued as security can attract action under Section 138 of the negotiable instrument act.
This will be applicable if the cheque was given against a legally enforceable debt. In Triumph International Finance Ltd v. State of Maharashtra (2007), the court clearly established that such cheques are not beyond the scope of dishonour proceedings.
Hence, some lenders may still request a blank cheque, it is not mandatory. Safer, digital repayment options are available, offering greater clarity and transparency, along with reduced risk for borrowers.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
