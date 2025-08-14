Personal loan processing fee: What it means and why banks charge it

Personal loans continue to remain a popular financial solution in the nation. They offer quick access to funds for personal needs without requiring collateral or other complications. Still, borrowers must be careful of several charges that accompany these loans, chief among them being the processing fee.

Understanding the personal loan processing fee The processing fee is simply a one-time, non-refundable charge levied by lending institutions while approving and distributing personal loans. This fee generally ranges from 0.5% to 4% of the total loan amount. It depends on several factors, such as the lending institution, the borrower’s credit profile, credit score, and promotional waivers. Furthermore, an 18% GST is added to the fee, which can further increase the borrower’s total outlay.

Why do lenders impose processing fees? Lending institutions impose processing fees for several reasons and functions:

This fee covers administrative costs, including verification of documents, employment, and income background checks.

It helps in sustaining lending services and assists in running the lending institution efficiently.

Makes up for the resources spent on the evaluation of the borrower’s eligibility.

Contributes to the bank's risk mitigation and operational sustainability.

Generally deducted upfront from the sanctioned loan amount or paid at disbursal. Personal loan rates and fees of prominent banking institutions

Bank name Interest rate (per annum) Processing fee HDFC Bank 10.90%-24% Up to ₹ 6,500 or 0.5%–2.5% of the loan amount. ICICI Bank 10.60%-16.50% Up to 2% of the loan amount + GST SBI 10.30%-15.30% Up to 1.5% of the loan amount (min ₹ 1,000) Kotak Bank 10.99% onwards Up to 5% of the loan amount + GST Bank of Baroda 10.90%-18.75% 2% of the loan ( ₹ 1,000– ₹ 10,000)

Note: The interest rates and charges discussed above are illustrative. For exact fees, updated interest rates, reach out to the official website of the respective lending institution.

Factors influencing the processing fee The amount of the processing fee can vary based on:

Lender policies, terms, and conditions, along with the type of institution (banks vs NBFCs).

Complexity and size of the total loan application.

Borrower’s credentials, repayment history, strength of the credit profile, and credit score. Strong applicants may secure lower fees or promotional waivers.

Special offers and schemes during festive periods or targeted campaigns.

Important considerations for borrowers to keep in mind Before applying for a personal loan, borrowers are advised to:

Check the processing fee details in the loan offer and agreement. Check offers from multiple lenders and resolve doubts with the customer support team. Keep in mind that fees and hidden charges can impact the overall cost of borrowing. Look for lender promotions or offers that may waive or reduce the fee. Note, processing fees are generally strictly non-refundable, even if the loan is cancelled. For all personal finance updates, visit here.