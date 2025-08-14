Personal loan processing fee: What it means and why banks charge it

Personal loans continue to remain a popular financial solution in the nation. They offer quick access to funds for personal needs without requiring collateral or other complications. Still, borrowers must be careful of several charges that accompany these loans, chief among them being the processing fee.
The processing fee is simply a one-time, non-refundable charge levied by lending institutions while approving and distributing personal loans. This fee generally ranges from 0.5% to 4% of the total loan amount. It depends on several factors, such as the lending institution, the borrower’s credit profile, credit score, and promotional waivers. Furthermore, an 18% GST is added to the fee, which can further increase the borrower’s total outlay.
Lending institutions impose processing fees for several reasons and functions:
|Bank name
|Interest rate (per annum)
|Processing fee
|HDFC Bank
|10.90%-24%
|Up to ₹6,500 or 0.5%–2.5% of the loan amount.
|ICICI Bank
|10.60%-16.50%
|Up to 2% of the loan amount + GST
|SBI
|10.30%-15.30%
|Up to 1.5% of the loan amount (min ₹1,000)
|Kotak Bank
|10.99% onwards
|Up to 5% of the loan amount + GST
|Bank of Baroda
|10.90%-18.75%
|2% of the loan ( ₹1,000– ₹10,000)
Note: The interest rates and charges discussed above are illustrative. For exact fees, updated interest rates, reach out to the official website of the respective lending institution.
The amount of the processing fee can vary based on:
Before applying for a personal loan, borrowers are advised to:
