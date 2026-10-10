Personal loan rates October 2026: Check EMI and processing fees across 22 lenders

Are you looking for a personal loan? Have you devised a plan to repay the borrowed funds? This is important because borrowing funds is just the first step in the process. Further, personal loan interest rates can vary widely across lenders, affecting both the monthly EMI and the overall cost of borrowing.

As of today, the rates listed by 22 prominent lending institutions range from 8.90% to 30.50%, depending primarily on the lending institution, the borrower’s profile, the loan tenure, and a host of other factors.

For example, for a ₹5 lakh personal loan with a 5-year tenure, the EMI starts at ₹10,355 at Axis Bank and Union Bank of India, as per data compiled by Paisabazaar. Bajaj Finserv, on the other hand, has the widest stated interest rate range, from 10% to 30.50%.

Yet another extremely important aspect that needs proper due diligence and consideration is the processing fee. This metric also differs considerably from one lender to another.

For example, Tata Capital lists a flat ₹49 processing fee, and Kotak Mahindra Bank charges up to 5% of the loan amount. With these aspects in mind, let us look at personal loan rates and applicable EMIs for October 2026.

Personal loan rates and EMI comparison for October 2026

Lender Interest rate (p.a.) EMI: ₹5 lakh, 5 years EMI: ₹1 lakh, 5 years Processing fee Axis Bank 8.90% onwards ₹ 10,355 onwards ₹ 2,071 onwards Up to 2% Bajaj Finserv 10.00%-30.50% ₹ 10,624- ₹ 16,177 ₹ 2,125- ₹ 3,235 Up to 4.13% Bank of Baroda* 10.15%-18.00% ₹ 10,660- ₹ 12,697 ₹ 2,132- ₹ 2,539 Up to 2% (Max. ₹ 10,000) Bank of India 10.85%-16.15% ₹ 10,834- ₹ 12,199 ₹ 2,167- ₹ 2,440 Up to 1% (Min. ₹ 250; Max. ₹ 15,000) Bank of Maharashtra 9.75%-15.00% ₹ 10,562- ₹ 11,895 ₹ 2,112- ₹ 2,379 Up to 1% (Max. ₹ 10,000) Canara Bank 9.70%-15.75% ₹ 10,550- ₹ 12,093 ₹ 2,110- ₹ 2,419 0.25% ( ₹ 500- ₹ 2,500) Central Bank of India 11.25% onwards ₹ 10,934 onwards ₹ 2,187 onwards Up to 1% Federal Bank 11.75%-18.99% ₹ 11,059- ₹ 12,968 ₹ 2,212- ₹ 2,594 Up to 3% HDFC Bank 9.99% onwards ₹ 10,621 onwards ₹ 2,124 onwards Up to ₹ 6,500 HSBC Bank 9.70% onwards ₹ 10,562 onwards ₹ 2,112 onwards Up to 1% ICICI Bank 9.99% onwards ₹ 10,621 onwards ₹ 2,124 onwards Up to 2% IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99% onwards ₹ 10,621 onwards ₹ 2,124 onwards Up to 3.5% Indian Overseas Bank 10.25% onwards ₹ 10,685 onwards ₹ 2,137 onwards Up to 0.75% IndusInd Bank 10.49% onwards ₹ 10,744 onwards ₹ 2,149 onwards Up to 3.5% (2% for instant personal loans for limited period) Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards ₹ 10,869 onwards ₹ 2,174 onwards Up to 5% Poonawalla Fincorp 9.99% onwards ₹ 10,621 onwards ₹ 2,174 onwards Up to 4% Punjab & Sind Bank 9.65%-13.90% ₹ 10,538- ₹ 11,608 ₹ 2,108- ₹ 2,322 0.50%-1% Punjab National Bank 10.25%-16.80% ₹ 10,685- ₹ 12,373 ₹ 2,137- ₹ 2,475 Up to 1% State Bank of India 10.00%-15.00% ₹ 10,624- ₹ 11,895 ₹ 2,125- ₹ 2,379 Up to 1.50% ( ₹ 1,000- ₹ 15,000) Tata Capital 10.99% onwards ₹ 10,869 onwards ₹ 2,174 onwards Flat ₹ 49 UCO Bank 9.95%-13.20% ₹ 10,611- ₹ 11,428 ₹ 2,122- ₹ 2,286 Up to 1% (Min. ₹ 750) Union Bank of India 8.90%-12.65% ₹ 10,355- ₹ 11,287 ₹ 2,071- ₹ 2,257 Up to 1% (Max. ₹ 7,500)

*Bank of Baroda offers an interest concession of 0.10% to customers opting for group credit life insurance.

Source: Paisabazaar.com. Rates and charges as of 7 October 2026.

What should aspiring borrowers keep in mind before borrowing? It is vital for aspiring borrowers to carefully calculate the total cost of borrowing. This is because a lower advertised rate does not necessarily mean a cheaper personal loan. Factors such as the applicable interest rate, EMI, processing fee and other charges must be considered before making a personal loan decision.

Furthermore, the final rate offered may also depend on factors such as credit score, current income, overall debt levels, employment profile and loan amount.

Hence, before proceeding with the submission of their personal loan application, borrowers should look beyond the headline rate, analyse their repayment potential and assess the overall cost of borrowing. Carefully comparing multiple lending institutions can help identify a loan that better suits their long-term economic needs.

Still, in case of doubts it is wise to consult a financial advisor before availing a loan in order to ensure that the best possible borrowing decision is made as per an individuals current financial requirements.