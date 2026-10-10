Personal loan rates October 2026: Check EMI and processing fees across 22 lenders

Personal loan interest rates in October 2026 range from 8.90% to 30.50% across 22 lenders. Compare personal loan EMIs, interest rates and processing fees for a 5 lakh, five-year loan before choosing a lender and assessing your repayment capacity.

Shivam Shukla
Updated10 Oct 2026, 07:37 AM IST
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Personal loan rates vary across lenders in October 2026. Borrowers should compare interest rates, EMIs, processing fees and total repayment costs before choosing a personal loan. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Personal loan rates vary across lenders in October 2026. Borrowers should compare interest rates, EMIs, processing fees and total repayment costs before choosing a personal loan. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Are you looking for a personal loan? Have you devised a plan to repay the borrowed funds? This is important because borrowing funds is just the first step in the process. Further, personal loan interest rates can vary widely across lenders, affecting both the monthly EMI and the overall cost of borrowing.

As of today, the rates listed by 22 prominent lending institutions range from 8.90% to 30.50%, depending primarily on the lending institution, the borrower’s profile, the loan tenure, and a host of other factors.

For example, for a 5 lakh personal loan with a 5-year tenure, the EMI starts at 10,355 at Axis Bank and Union Bank of India, as per data compiled by Paisabazaar. Bajaj Finserv, on the other hand, has the widest stated interest rate range, from 10% to 30.50%.

Yet another extremely important aspect that needs proper due diligence and consideration is the processing fee. This metric also differs considerably from one lender to another.

Also Read | NRI home loan after RBI rate hike: Should borrowers increase down payment?

For example, Tata Capital lists a flat 49 processing fee, and Kotak Mahindra Bank charges up to 5% of the loan amount. With these aspects in mind, let us look at personal loan rates and applicable EMIs for October 2026.

Personal loan rates and EMI comparison for October 2026

Lender

Interest rate (p.a.)

EMI: 5 lakh, 5 years

EMI: 1 lakh, 5 years

Processing fee

Axis Bank8.90% onwards 10,355 onwards 2,071 onwardsUp to 2%
Bajaj Finserv10.00%-30.50% 10,624- 16,177 2,125- 3,235Up to 4.13%
Bank of Baroda*10.15%-18.00% 10,660- 12,697 2,132- 2,539Up to 2% (Max. 10,000)
Bank of India10.85%-16.15% 10,834- 12,199 2,167- 2,440Up to 1% (Min. 250; Max. 15,000)
Bank of Maharashtra9.75%-15.00% 10,562- 11,895 2,112- 2,379Up to 1% (Max. 10,000)
Canara Bank9.70%-15.75% 10,550- 12,093 2,110- 2,4190.25% ( 500- 2,500)
Central Bank of India11.25% onwards 10,934 onwards 2,187 onwardsUp to 1%
Federal Bank11.75%-18.99% 11,059- 12,968 2,212- 2,594Up to 3%
HDFC Bank9.99% onwards 10,621 onwards 2,124 onwardsUp to 6,500
HSBC Bank9.70% onwards 10,562 onwards 2,112 onwardsUp to 1%
ICICI Bank9.99% onwards 10,621 onwards 2,124 onwardsUp to 2%
IDFC FIRST Bank9.99% onwards 10,621 onwards 2,124 onwardsUp to 3.5%
Indian Overseas Bank10.25% onwards 10,685 onwards 2,137 onwardsUp to 0.75%
IndusInd Bank10.49% onwards 10,744 onwards 2,149 onwardsUp to 3.5% (2% for instant personal loans for limited period)
Kotak Mahindra Bank10.99% onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwardsUp to 5%
Poonawalla Fincorp9.99% onwards 10,621 onwards 2,174 onwardsUp to 4%
Punjab & Sind Bank9.65%-13.90% 10,538- 11,608 2,108- 2,3220.50%-1%
Punjab National Bank10.25%-16.80% 10,685- 12,373 2,137- 2,475Up to 1%
State Bank of India10.00%-15.00% 10,624- 11,895 2,125- 2,379Up to 1.50% ( 1,000- 15,000)
Tata Capital10.99% onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwardsFlat 49
UCO Bank9.95%-13.20% 10,611- 11,428 2,122- 2,286Up to 1% (Min. 750)
Union Bank of India8.90%-12.65% 10,355- 11,287 2,071- 2,257Up to 1% (Max. 7,500)

*Bank of Baroda offers an interest concession of 0.10% to customers opting for group credit life insurance.

Source: Paisabazaar.com. Rates and charges as of 7 October 2026.

What should aspiring borrowers keep in mind before borrowing?

It is vital for aspiring borrowers to carefully calculate the total cost of borrowing. This is because a lower advertised rate does not necessarily mean a cheaper personal loan. Factors such as the applicable interest rate, EMI, processing fee and other charges must be considered before making a personal loan decision.

Furthermore, the final rate offered may also depend on factors such as credit score, current income, overall debt levels, employment profile and loan amount.

Hence, before proceeding with the submission of their personal loan application, borrowers should look beyond the headline rate, analyse their repayment potential and assess the overall cost of borrowing. Carefully comparing multiple lending institutions can help identify a loan that better suits their long-term economic needs.

Also Read | RBI repo rate hike: How will the 25 bps increase affect your home-loan EMI?

Still, in case of doubts it is wise to consult a financial advisor before availing a loan in order to ensure that the best possible borrowing decision is made as per an individuals current financial requirements.

Disclaimer: Interest rates, EMIs and processing charges are indicative and may change. The actual rate and terms offered to an individual borrower may vary based on the lender's eligibility criteria and applicant's credit profile. Borrowers should check the latest terms and conditions with the respective lender before taking a loan.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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