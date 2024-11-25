Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Personal loan repayment: What it means & how it works?

    Personal loans: Effective loan repayment management is key to financial stability. Borrowers should understand loan components, make timely payments, and evaluate terms to prevent penalties. This approach fosters a good credit score and supports responsible debt management.

    Dakshita Ojha
    Updated25 Nov 2024, 03:10 PM IST
    Personal loans: Your guide to successful personal loan repayment.
    Personal loans: Your guide to successful personal loan repayment.

    Loan repayment is the process of paying back borrowed funds with interest over a specific period of time. It is an important component of personal and business finance ranging from small personal loans to bigger mortgages and corporate credit. Properly managing your loan repayments is vital for financial stability and protecting your credit score.

    Also Read | Personal loan: How to get a pre-approved personal loan? Check process here

    Understanding personal loan

    A personal loan is an unsecured loan provided for several purposes, such as debt consolidation or funding home improvement projects. It's also useful for medical expenses or financing a journey. Flexible, quick-to-access funds are granted without the need for collateral, although it is necessary to evaluate certain factors beforehand, including interest rates and repayment terms, with all types of fees attached, before applying for it.

    Key components of personal loans

    Key components of a loan are to be understood to manage it effectively. These are:

    1. Principal amount: It refers to the amount one borrows from a lender.
    2. Interest rate: The cost of borrowing is determined by the annual percentage rate (APR). Rates vary depending on the type of loan and the lender.
    3. Loan tenure: It is the period of time by which the loan must be repaid. Loan terms might last from a couple of months up to several years.
    4. EMIs (Equated monthly instalments): They are fixed monthly payments that include both principal and interest. The number of instalments varies according to the loan tenure.

    The process of loan repayment

    Loan repayment is the payment of borrowed money. It is usually paid monthly till the full amount, including the principal and interest, is paid. This type of repayment is applicable to personal loans, mortgages, vehicle loans, and student loans. The repayment process can be according to set timetables or simply be an amortisation plan. Getting your pay on time is necessary to maintain a good credit score, as well as to prevent penalties or defaulting.

    Also Read | Secured vs. Unsecured Personal Loans: Which one should you choose?

    Factors influencing loan repayment

    Several factors influence how easy it becomes for you to repay the loan:

    • Loan tenure: Longer tenures translate to lower monthly EMIs but more total interest paid.
    • Loan amount: The higher the loan amount, the higher the EMI.
    • Interest rate: A slight change in the interest rate dramatically alters the total cost of the loan.
    • Prepayment: Paying a part or the whole of a loan can reduce the interest rates, although some financiers charge prepayment fees.

    Dealing with loan defaults

    If you are experiencing difficulty in settling the debt, consider the following options:

    1. Talk to your lender: Try to reach them early to discuss resolutions such as debt restructuring or temporary moratorium.
    2. Loan extensions: To reduce the burden of loan servicing, some lenders allow longer tenures or reduced EMIs at the cost of higher aggregate interest outgo.
    3. Avoid legal issues: Defaulting may lead to litigation and asset repossessions. It is important to explore all the options to avoid such situations.

    Effective loan repayment strategies

    Some effective ways of repaying loans:

    • Apply surplus funds: Whenever you have extra money at your disposal, it should be tapped to reduce the principal amount, thereby saving on interest.
    • Timely payments: Automate your EMI payments to avoid late fees.
    • Refinance your loan: If you find another loan with a lower interest rate, refinance after weighing the costs.
    • Loan insurance: It will protect your loved ones from financial stress based on an unforeseen events such as illness or death.

    Also Read | 5 key benefits of personal loans that you need to know

    Conclusion: It is impossible to borrow responsibly without understanding personal loan repayment. Knowing the basic issues of repayment terms, interest rate, and pay-back schedule will help to make proper financial decisions and avoid pitfalls. Regular payments can make a big difference in credit scores and future lending opportunities.

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:25 Nov 2024, 03:10 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal loan repayment: What it means & how it works?
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.