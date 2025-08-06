Personal loan scammers are getting smarter—fake pamphlets are the new trap, here’s how to stay safe

In a shocking case of yet another loan scam, a 56-year-old man from Delhi employed a new trick in the fraud playbook by posing as a loan agent and deceiving people through fake pamphlets.
Praveen Kumar was arrested on August 2, 2025, in northwest Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, after luring unsuspecting victims with the promise of easy personal loans, as reported by The Times of India.
One of the victims ended up losing ₹10,500. Investigators revealed that Kumar had opened a fake bank account using a forged Aadhaar card under the name "Ramesh Aggarwal" to facilitate the collection of payments.
He was eventually tracked down through technical surveillance. Police recovered the forged documents, pamphlets, and his phone. The investigation is still ongoing, as authorities continue to search for other victims and potential accomplices.
Think about it, an ordinary ad, a couple of texts, or a pamphlet, and suddenly someone is giving away cash for a loan that never existed. The target demographic is often people under financial stress. And once you’ve fallen for the bait, the fraudster ditches you with your hard‑earned money.
What this means is you can take steps before desperation cuts in:
A phishing call or ad can cost you months or years of struggle. Awareness and skepticism are your best shields.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
