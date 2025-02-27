Personal loan: Should you club it with another borrowing? These are the 4 key advantages

When you are planning to raise a personal loan, and are worried over its high interest rate, you can follow a simple strategy. You can blend it with another loan for a range of benefits such as low interest rate and easier eligibility, among others.
Let us understand how it works. Suppose you need ₹10 lakh personal loan for home renovation then you can use ₹6 lakh as home loan and the remaining ₹4 lakh as personal loan. Alternatively, if you have a current loan of ₹7 lakh and now need another ₹3 lakh – then you can take a top up loan on the current loan instead of applying for a fresh personal loan.
Here we describe the key advantages of clubbing multiple loans into one:
1. Lower interest rate: Home loans have lower interest rates, while personal loans have higher rates (11 to 24 per cent). Some banks allow you to take a top-up loan on a home loan instead of a personal loan, which can reduce the overall interest burden.
2. Higher loan eligibility: If your income isn’t sufficient for a large personal loan, you can blend it with another secured loan (such as a home loan) to increase eligibility. Some banks allow co-applicants (spouse/parents) to increase the total sanctioned amount.
3. Easier repayment: Some banks allow loan consolidation, where multiple loans are integrated into one with a single instalment, thus making the repayment easier. If you have an existing loan with a good repayment history, lenders may offer better terms for additional loans.
4. Tax benefits: Personal loans do not offer any tax benefits, but when you raise a home loan or education loan, it will offer deductions.
And if you have used a personal loan for renovating your home, you may claim tax deductions on interest under some conditions.
If the personal loan’s interest rate is exorbitant (such as around 18-20 percent) as compared to the current loan. And if you already have a high loan burden, then mixing it with another loan can raise financial stress.
If clubbing leads to longer repayment tenure without real cost savings.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)