Personal loan statement: 5 key details every borrower must review

Personal loans provide borrowers with lifelines and ways to deal with sudden financial challenges. Medical expenses, surgery costs, education costs, and home renovation expenses are just a few reasons why individuals borrow funds and take personal loans.
This brings us to another critical factor, which is the concept of personal loan statements. Once a new loan has been applied for and released, the borrower will be provided with personal loan statements for this loan to make the entire process of repayment smooth.
Borrowers, hence, must understand personal loan statements, what each line represents. Here are five key elements in personal loan statements every borrower should review diligently.
Your statement clearly shows your remaining loan balance.
Lenders generally divide your personal loan EMI into principal and interest components.
Interest rates, especially for loan applications cleared with floating or reducing balance structures, might change during your tenure.
Your personal loan statement should clearly reflect all charges, such as processing fees, GST, and fines due, etc. You should look out for:
This section displays personal loan EMIs that are paid, pending, or overdue.
Reviewing personal loan statements diligently every month helps borrowers stay on top of repayments and avoid unexpected errors or fees. Since interest rates are often high on personal loans, consistent monitoring makes it easier to identify potential errors and mistakes early, thereby preventing costly setbacks. With lending institutions increasingly promoting transparency, staying vigilant and informed is critical for safeguarding your financial health and long-term economic prosperity.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.