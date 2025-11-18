Personal loan tenure: How it impacts EMI, interest costs and borrowing decisions

A personal loan tenure refers to the period during which a borrower can repay the borrowed sum of money. This repayment includes both interest and principal. It is important for aspiring borrowers to understand the basic concept of a personal loan tenure, as it has a direct impact on one’s monthly EMI and the overall cost of borrowing.
There are several important factors that borrowers must keep in mind while going ahead with a tenure:
The tenure of a personal loan is not just a technical detail. It has the potential to shape how much a borrower can afford to pay each month to repay the borrowing. Furthermore, it has the potential to determine the funds spent by the borrower holistically upon the loan's culmination. That is why borrowers should opt for a repayment tenure that balances their repayment potential with their financial goals.
