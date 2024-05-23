When unexpected expenses come knocking, while your savings fall short, reaching out to a bank to seek personal loan can be a saviour. Choosing the right lender, therefore, is crucial to avoid high-interest rates that can make repayment burdensome and at times – unaffordable.

The good news is that looking around can lead to significant savings, especially if you have a good credit score. Borrowers with high credit scores often enjoy lower interest rates, making it imperative to compare offers from different banks.



Today we will explore the top banks offering the lowest interest rates on personal loans, helping you make an informed decision and secure the best deal. Whether you're planning a major purchase, consolidating debt, or facing an emergency, knowing where to find the most competitive rates can save you money and reduce financial stress.



Let’s dive in and see which banks top the list for affordable personal loans:

Name of lender Interest rate (p.a %) EMI (Rs)

Loan amount- 5 lakh

Tenure - 5 years EMI (Rs)

Loan amount- 1 lakh

Tenure - 5 years Processing fee

(% of loan amount) HDFC Bank 10.50 onwards 10,747 onwards 2,149 onwards Up to ₹4,999 Tata Capital 10.99 onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwards Up to 5.5% State Bank of India 11.15-15.30 10,909-11,974 2,182-2,395 1.50% (Minimum ₹1,000 to Maximum ₹15,000) ICICI Bank 10.80 onwards 10,821 onwards 2,164 onwards Up to 2% Bank of Baroda 11.10-18.75 10,896-12,902 2,179-2,580 Up to 2% (minimum ₹1,000 and maximum ₹10,000) Axis Bank 10.99 onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwards Up to 2% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99 onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwards Up to 3% Bank of India 10.85-14.85 10,834-11,856 2,167-2,371 0.50%-1% (Minimum ₹250 and Maximum ₹10,000) Canara Bank 10.95-16.40 10,859-12,266 2,172-2,453 0.50% (Maximum ₹2,500) Punjab National Bank 10.40-17.95 10,772-12,683 2,144-2,537 Up to 1% HSBC Bank 9.99-16.00 10,621-12,159 2,124-2,432 Up to 2% Federal Bank 11.49 onwards 10,994 onwards 2,199 onwards Up to 3% Union Bank of India 11.35-15.45 10,959-12,013 2,192-2,403 Up to 1% (Maximum ₹7,500) Bajaj Finserv 11.00 onwards 10,871 onwards 2,174 onwards Up to 3.93% Punjab & Sind Bank 10.75-13.50 10,809-11,505 2,162-2,301 0.50%-1% South Indian Bank 12.85-20.60 11,338-13,414 2,268-2,683 Up to 2% UCO Bank 12.45-12.85 11,236-11,338 2,247-2,268 Up to 1% (Minimum ₹750) IDFC First Bank 10.99 onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwards Up to 2% Bank of Maharashtra 10.00-12.80 10,624-11,325 2,125-2,265 1% ( ₹1,000- ₹10,000) Karnataka Bank 13.43 11,487 2,297 Up to 2% of loan amount (Min. ₹2,500 & Max. ₹8,500) IndusInd Bank 10.49 onwards 10,744 onwards 2,149 onwards 1.5% -3.5%

Source: Paisabazaar, Rates as of 22nd May 2024

How can you secure a personal loan with a poor credit score?

Securing a personal loan with poor credit is challenging but possible with strategic measures. You can start by reviewing your credit report for inaccuracies and addressing them.



Understand your credit score impact on your loan eligibility and interest rates. Consider your debt-to-income ratio and strive to lower it by paying off existing debts. Determine a manageable monthly payment by budgeting your income and expenses.

When applying for a loan, compare banks which specialise in bad credit and beware of predatory practices. Obtain prequalification to understand potential loan terms without affecting your credit score.



Adding a co-signer with good credit can significantly improve your approval chances and secure better rates. By following these steps and borrowing responsibly, you can enhance your prospects of securing a loan despite a poor credit score.

