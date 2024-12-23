Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Personal loan: This EMI calculator will help you calculate payments across tenures — a look at different scenarios
MintGenie

Personal loan: This EMI calculator will help you calculate payments across tenures — a look at different scenarios

MintGenie Team

Personal loan: An EMI calculator comes in handy for borrowers who seek to raise a personal loan and want to explore different options.

It is advisable to use a personal loan EMI calculator to ascertain the exact monthly payment one needs to make to repay the loan on time.

If you are planning to raise a personal loan, you may use a personal loan EMI calculator to ascertain the exact EMI you stand to pay across different interest rates.

If you are short on money and do not have many options, it is advisable to check your personal loan eligibility. Typically, most borrowers opt for personal loans for a number of purposes.

The reasons could be as varied as a wedding, a renovation at home, a vacation plan, buying a luxury item for a loved one, an emergency – or something else.

However, it is vital to note that raising a loan carries a number of nuances such as choosing the right lender, accepting the interest rate that you can afford to pay, and repayment of loan within the right tenure.

If you are worried about the calculations with respect to this, there is help at hand. You can use a personal loan EMI (equated monthly instalment) calculator.

Here are a few scenarios to explain how it can be done.

Scenario I: You take a 10 lakh loan for 10 per cent interest and plan to repay it in five years. In this case, the EMI will be 21,247. However, if you want a smaller EMI, then you need to stagger it over a longer period. Check scenario II for this.

Scenario II: You take a 10 lakh loan for 10 per cent interest and plan to repay it in six years. Here, the EMI will turn out to be 18,525.

However, if you want to repay the loan quickly, then you can do so in, say, three years. Check scenario III for this.

Scenario                                             AmountTenureEMI (Rs)
10 lakh5 years21,247
II 10 lakh6 years18,525
III10 lakh3 years32,267
IV8 lakh3 years25,813

Scenario III: If you take a 10 lakh loan for 10 per cent interest and plan to repay it in three years, the EMI will increase to 32,267.

Suppose you want to repay quickly, but can't afford to pay this high EMI, the only other option would then be to reduce the loan amount. Check scenario IV for this.

Scenario IV: If you take a 8 lakh loan for 10 per cent interest and plan to repay it in three years, the EMI will fall to 25,813.

(Note: Remember that raising a personal loan comes with its own risks)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh
in 10 minutes!

 Apply Now