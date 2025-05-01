Personal Loan: This NBFC offers loan for up to ₹55 lakh. Check details

If you face an urgent need of a large sum – say up to ₹55 lakh – for such needs as wedding, education, medical emergency, or home renovation, you can explore the idea of raising a personal loan.

Whether it is for a dream wedding, higher education, medical emergency, or a long-awaited home renovation, individuals can now avail of a personal loan of up to Rs. 55 lakh, with a hassle-free application process and quick disbursal. Bajaj Finance, financial services company, offers a personal loan solution that brings flexibility, speed, and convenience to the forefront.

With no collateral required and minimal documentation, this loan is an ideal option for salaried and self-employed individuals looking to manage their expenses comfortably.

Key Features I. High loan amount: You can raise a loan for an amount upto ₹55 lakh to fund your needs without compromising your aspirations.

II. Flexible tenure: Choose a repayment period ranging from 12 months to 96 months, based on your financial comfort.

III. Instant approval: Get approval in just a few minutes with an easy online application process.

IV. Minimal documentation: Submit basic KYC documents, income proofs, and other documents to complete your application. • Quick Disbursal: Once approved, the loan amount is credited to your account within 24 hours.

V. No hidden charges: Transparent terms and competitive interest rates make planning easy.​ These personal loans aim to provide customers with the flexibility to manage their expenses seamlessly while enjoying a simple, digital, and fast experience.

You can plan your finances better with the Personal Loan EMI Calculator. This easy-to-use tool helps applicants estimate their monthly EMIs based on the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate. By using the calculator, customers can plan their repayment journey smartly, ensuring they borrow within their comfort zone.

Personal loan EMI calculator First you need to enter the desired loan amount and tenure, along with the interest rate, to view your potential monthly instalment instantly.

Now you can adjust the variables to find a combination that best fits your financial needs. Understand your repayment schedule beforehand to avoid any future financial strain.​ Using the personal loan EMI calculator ensures that borrowers can make well-informed decisions, avoiding surprises later.

Eligibility Criteria Applicants must be a resident citizen of India, be aged between 21 to 80 years; be a self-employed individual or a salaried individual employed with a reputed MNC, public, or private company, have a credit score of 685 or higher​.

With high loan amounts, flexible repayment options, and quick processing, the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is a financial tool that claims to help customers manage all kinds of expenses with ease.