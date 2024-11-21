Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Personal loan Vs gold loan: What should you choose and why? Check 5 key differences

    Typically, gold loan is offered at a lower rate of interest (say 9-10 percent) whereas personal loan interest rates are higher -- between 11 to 18 percent per annum.

    MintGenie Team
    Published21 Nov 2024, 06:55 PM IST
    Gold loan, as one would suspect, requires gold bars or jewellery as collateral. Personal loan, on the contrary, is an unsecured form of loan.
    Gold loan, as one would suspect, requires gold bars or jewellery as collateral. Personal loan, on the contrary, is an unsecured form of loan.

    If you are falling short of money and currently exploring different means of raising funds then you can, among a slew of options, consider raising a personal loan. However, one of the key disadvantages of raising a personal loan is that it carries a high rate of interest. The other alternative, meanwhile, is to raise a gold loan which, typically, levies a lower rate.

    To procure instant loan at a lower rate, therefore, one has to give jewellery as collateral. Let us elaborate more on the key differences between the two forms of instant loans.

    Key differences between personal and gold loan

    1. High rate of interest: Typically, gold loan is offered at a lower rate of interest (say 9-10 percent) whereas personal loan interest rates are higher between 11 to 18 percent per annum.

    2. Collateral on loan: By definition, gold loan requires gold bars or jewellery as collateral, whereas personal loan is unsecured form of loan. So, there is no risk of an asset loss in case of delay or default. However, one stands to lose credit score in case of delay or default in the payment of instalment.

    Also Read | Gold loans glitter on personal loan crackdown, soaring prices

    3. Discretion of lender: Raising a gold loan is super easy. The lender only checks the genuineness of asset before ascertaining its value. Then the loan amount is decided which can not be more than 75 percent of the value of asset. The LTV (loan to value) is capped at 75 percent by the RBI.

    At the same time, raising a personal loan is not time consuming either. But the decision is usually taken on the basis of an interplay of factors which include applicant's credit score, monthly salary, record of employment and age.

    4. Proportion to income: Gold loan is given on the basis of gold's value and in case borrower fails to repay the loan with interest, the asset is typically forfeited by the lender. It's incumbent upon borrower to arrange funds to be able to repay the loan.

    Also Read | Personal Loan: You may consider borrowing for these 5 reasons. Check list here

    On the other hand, personal loan is disbursed on the basis of income alone. And banks exercise caution to ensure that the EMI burden is not more than a certain threshold of salary, usually 50 percent of monthly salary.

    Since personal loans are unsecured, banks are usually wary to dole them out to anyone, so they take a decision based on the borrower's income. The same does not apply to gold loans, which are secured.

    5. Purpose of loan: Thanks to the ready availability of personal loans, they can be raised for a range of purposes -- be it for marriage, or to buy a luxury item or to go on a vacation. Any sudden expense can be met with the money raised via personal loan.

    Also Read | Planning to raise a personal loan? EMI will fluctuate with these 2 factors

    On the other hand, gold loan is typically meant for emergency purposes. Most gold ornaments and jewellery are family heirlooms and it is not considered good to give them for collateral for meeting any non-urgent expense.

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:21 Nov 2024, 06:55 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal loan Vs gold loan: What should you choose and why? Check 5 key differences
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.