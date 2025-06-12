Personal loan vs line of credit: Which borrowing option is right for you?

You may find yourself without cash planning for travel, home renovations, medical bills, or schooling, and may contemplate a personal loan or line of credit. While personal loans and lines of credit are both financial instruments that allow you to access funds with some degree of liquidity, they do operate in very different ways.
In order to help you make up your mind about which loan option fits your financial goals the best we will look at the differences between the two.
A personal loan is a sum of money that banks or financial institutions lend to you upfront. The loan is repaid over a certain period of time, typically between one and five years, in equal monthly payments (EMI).
A more flexible option is a line of credit (LOC). LOCs are similar to credit cards, as you are approved for a limit, but you can use only the amount you need, when you need it. Interest is charged on only the amount used, not the entire credit limit.
In conclusion, while line of credit and personal loans both provide you options to meet your financial goals, a line of credit provides you more flexibility and control while a personal loan will provide you with more structure and certainty. Before making a decision consider your current financial situation, the type of spending you will be doing, and your personal comfort level with repayment.
