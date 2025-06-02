Personal loan vs payday loan: 5 Key differences every borrower must know

Compare personal loans and payday loans across key factors like cost, repayment terms, interest rates, and regulation to make smarter borrowing decisions based on financial needs and goals.

Shivam Shukla
Published2 Jun 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Choosing between payday and personal loans depends on your urgency, repayment capacity, and financial goals.
Choosing between payday and personal loans depends on your urgency, repayment capacity, and financial goals.

As financial needs, aspirations and goals evolve in the country, consumers are increasingly looking out for several unique borrowing opportunities.

Two unique choices in this regard are personal loans and payday loans, each catering to different financial scenarios. That is why understanding the difference between the two is important for making sensible decisions.

What makes personal and payday loans unique?

There are several aspects that make personal loans and payday loans unique:

  • Cost of borrowing: Personal loans are cheaper on a long term basis when compared to payday loans. Payday loans on the other hand charge steep fees that escalate quickly if not re-paid on time.
  • Loan objective: Personal loans are given by banks and financial institutions to fund major planned expenses such as marriage, education, health expenses etc. Payday loans are primarily given by digital lending platforms to cover urgent and short term cash gaps.
  • Checks required: Personal loans are regulated efficiently and hence required proper credit score and credit profile checks. Payday loans rely on mostly income proof for quick approvals.
  • Responsibility of regulation: Personal loans are tightly regulated by RBI. Whereas Payday loans are often digital in nature with lesser oversight, though rules are getting tighter.

Also Read | You can get up to ₹1 crore as a personal loan—But should you?

Key difference between personal loans and payday loans

FeaturePersonal loansPayday loans
Loan amount 50,000- 25,00,000 1,000 - 1,00,000
Repayment tenure6 months to 5 yearsUsually within 30 days or next salary cycle
Interest rate10% - 26% per annumEffective APR often exceeds 100% p.a.
DocumentationKYC, income proof, credit checkMinimal, often just income proof
RegulationRegulated by RBIRBI tightening oversight; many apps still unregulated

 

Note: The differences discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the accurate differences refer to the official website of your respective lending institution and discuss with a certified financial advisor.

Important takeaways

  • Personal loans are better products for planned, larger financial goals.
  • Payday loans may be easily available but come with higher costs and risks.
  • Credit score and repayment history play a major role in loan eligibility.
  • Repayment terms, interest rates and conditions are easier with personal loans.
  • It is prudent to discuss with a financial advisor before availing any loan.


Hence, opting between a personal loan or a payday loan comes down to the primary purpose, urgency and repayment capacity of the borrower. That is why it is always prudent to take sensible decisions when faced with such scenarios.

Also Read | What are the various charges in a personal loan? Check here

As the aim should always be to avoid falling into a debt trap and staying financially healthy. More than anything proper financial literacy and awareness can go a long way to help aspirational borrowers navigate these complexities and avail the most suitable and beneficial loans for their needs.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal loan vs payday loan: 5 Key differences every borrower must know
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.