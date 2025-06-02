Personal loan vs payday loan: 5 Key differences every borrower must know

As financial needs, aspirations and goals evolve in the country, consumers are increasingly looking out for several unique borrowing opportunities.

Two unique choices in this regard are personal loans and payday loans, each catering to different financial scenarios. That is why understanding the difference between the two is important for making sensible decisions.

What makes personal and payday loans unique? There are several aspects that make personal loans and payday loans unique:

Cost of borrowing: Personal loans are cheaper on a long term basis when compared to payday loans. Payday loans on the other hand charge steep fees that escalate quickly if not re-paid on time.

Personal loans are cheaper on a long term basis when compared to payday loans. Payday loans on the other hand charge steep fees that escalate quickly if not re-paid on time. Loan objective: Personal loans are given by banks and financial institutions to fund major planned expenses such as marriage, education, health expenses etc. Payday loans are primarily given by digital lending platforms to cover urgent and short term cash gaps.

Personal loans are given by banks and financial institutions to fund major planned expenses such as marriage, education, health expenses etc. Payday loans are primarily given by digital lending platforms to cover urgent and short term cash gaps. Checks required: Personal loans are regulated efficiently and hence required proper credit score and credit profile checks. Payday loans rely on mostly income proof for quick approvals.

Personal loans are regulated efficiently and hence required proper credit score and credit profile checks. Payday loans rely on mostly income proof for quick approvals. Responsibility of regulation: Personal loans are tightly regulated by RBI. Whereas Payday loans are often digital in nature with lesser oversight, though rules are getting tighter.

Key difference between personal loans and payday loans

Feature Personal loans Payday loans Loan amount ₹ 50,000- ₹ 25,00,000 ₹ 1,000 - ₹ 1,00,000 Repayment tenure 6 months to 5 years Usually within 30 days or next salary cycle Interest rate 10% - 26% per annum Effective APR often exceeds 100% p.a. Documentation KYC, income proof, credit check Minimal, often just income proof Regulation Regulated by RBI RBI tightening oversight; many apps still unregulated

Note: The differences discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the accurate differences refer to the official website of your respective lending institution and discuss with a certified financial advisor.

Important takeaways Personal loans are better products for planned, larger financial goals.

Payday loans may be easily available but come with higher costs and risks.

Credit score and repayment history play a major role in loan eligibility.

Repayment terms, interest rates and conditions are easier with personal loans.

It is prudent to discuss with a financial advisor before availing any loan.

Hence, opting between a personal loan or a payday loan comes down to the primary purpose, urgency and repayment capacity of the borrower. That is why it is always prudent to take sensible decisions when faced with such scenarios.

As the aim should always be to avoid falling into a debt trap and staying financially healthy. More than anything proper financial literacy and awareness can go a long way to help aspirational borrowers navigate these complexities and avail the most suitable and beneficial loans for their needs.