Personal loan vs payday loan: 5 Key differences every borrower must know

As financial needs, aspirations and goals evolve in the country, consumers are increasingly looking out for several unique borrowing opportunities.
Two unique choices in this regard are personal loans and payday loans, each catering to different financial scenarios. That is why understanding the difference between the two is important for making sensible decisions.
There are several aspects that make personal loans and payday loans unique:
|Feature
|Personal loans
|Payday loans
|Loan amount
|₹50,000- ₹25,00,000
|₹1,000 - ₹1,00,000
|Repayment tenure
|6 months to 5 years
|Usually within 30 days or next salary cycle
|Interest rate
|10% - 26% per annum
|Effective APR often exceeds 100% p.a.
|Documentation
|KYC, income proof, credit check
|Minimal, often just income proof
|Regulation
|Regulated by RBI
|RBI tightening oversight; many apps still unregulated
Note: The differences discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the accurate differences refer to the official website of your respective lending institution and discuss with a certified financial advisor.
Hence, opting between a personal loan or a payday loan comes down to the primary purpose, urgency and repayment capacity of the borrower. That is why it is always prudent to take sensible decisions when faced with such scenarios.
As the aim should always be to avoid falling into a debt trap and staying financially healthy. More than anything proper financial literacy and awareness can go a long way to help aspirational borrowers navigate these complexities and avail the most suitable and beneficial loans for their needs.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
