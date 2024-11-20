Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Personal Loan: Want to raise 10 lakh? EMI to fluctuate with these two factors; check calculator here
MintGenie

Personal Loan: Want to raise ₹10 lakh? EMI to fluctuate with these two factors; check calculator here

MintGenie Team

Personal loan: If you want to raise 10 lakh to go on a vacation to the US, your monthly instalment on the loan will depend on the rate of interest that the bank charges and the tenure of repayment

Personal loan EMI calculator can help you calculate the amount of EMI based on rate of interest and loan tenure

If you are planning to raise a personal loan for any amount then remember that your equated monthly instalment (or EMI) is contingent on two factors i.e., time duration and rate of interest. Among these two factors, amount of EMI is directly proportional to the rate of interest that the bank charges, and inversely proportional to the tenure of loan.

Let us understand this in detail here. Suppose, you want to raise 10 lakh to go on a vacation to the USA. Now, how much will be your loan EMI depends on the interest rate, and the loan duration.

For example, if interest rate is 10.5 percent then the EMI will decrease with rising tenure. If you repay the loan within one year, the EMI will be 88,148, shows the EMI calculator. As the tenure increase to two years, the tenure, of course, will reduce to 46,376.

When repaid in three years, the EMI falls to 32,502. When loan tenure is raised to four years, the EMI declines to 25,603 and in case of five years, the EMI falls to 21,493, reveals the calculation on EMI calculator.

Rate of interest

Likewise, if you decide to repay the loan in a fixed period of time, say 3 years, the EMI amount will fluctuate on the basis of rate of interest that the bank charges. In other words, higher the interest rate, bigger the EMI; and lower the interest rate, smaller the EMI.

For example, if you take a personal loan 10 lakh at 11 percent interest for a period of three years, the EMI will turn out to be 32,738. At 12 percent interest, the EMI for 10 lakh when repaid in 3 years jumps to 33,214.

EMI rises with rate of interest

Interest (%)            EMI (Rs)
9                31,799
11               32,738
12              33,214
15              34,665

(Source: livemint.com/loans/personal-loan-emi-calculator; 10 lakh is repaid in three years)

When the rate of interest spikes to, say, 15 percent, the EMI will also increase to 34,665. Alternatively, if the bank becomes generous enough to slash the interest rate to 9 percent, the amount of EMI will also proportionately decline to 31,799, the EMI calculator shows.

It is worth noting that the other two factors (loan amount and tenure) are kept constant at 10 lakh and 3 years in the above four scenarios.

If you too want to check various permutations and combinations in order to take a decision of opting for one bank over other, then it is recommended to use a personal loan EMI calculator. Almost all the banks carry an EMI calculator on their websites.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh
in 10 minutes!

 Apply Now