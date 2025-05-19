Personal Loan: What are the key documents that you require to apply for one?

Personal loans: When you apply for a personal loan, it is vital to be aware of all the key documents that you need to submit. Without submitting the necessary documents, an applicant can not avail the loan. The choice of documents may vary from bank to bank – however, the common documents that you need to submit include the following.

If you are applying online for a personal loan, you can upload the photo copies of these documents and when you apply offline, you would need to submit the soft copies of these documents listed below.

Key documents required for personal loan 1. PAN card: Permanent account number (PAN) is one of the most important documents without which you can not apply for a personal loan. This is the document that taxpayers need at the time of filing income tax return (ITR).

2. Salary slips: Other important documents that an applicant requires are the salary slips of the previous three months. This is only to indicate the earning potential of the borrower. Typically, the salary slips also show proof of borrower's employability and the current association with the organisation.

The lender also wants to ensure the cash in hand which the employee receives every month. The amount of loan that is approved is usually a certain multiple of monthly salary indicated in the salary slip.

3. Aadhaar: Another important document that one needs to submit is the aadhaar card. The applicant also needs to get the aadhaar authentication done. For this, at the time of applying for loan, an OTP is sent to your registered mobile number. You will be supposed to enter the one time password as part of the process.

Those who are not aware - aadhaar authentication is a process by which the aadhaar number is verified against the data maintained by the UIDAI's central database (i.e., Central Identities Data Repository or CIDR) to confirm an individual's identity.

4. Address proof: For address proof, one can submit either voter ID card or driving licence or aadhaar card.