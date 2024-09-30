Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    Personal Loan: What are the surprising ways you can use it?

    Aiman Mateen
    Published30 Sep 2024, 04:07 PM IST
    Facing an immediate medical emergency or relocating for a new job can evoke a mix of emotions—worry, excitement, and the added concern of securing funds. In such situations, personal loans can offer a viable financial solution.

    A personal loan provides a lump sum amount that can be quickly transferred to your bank account, allowing you to manage urgent expenses effectively. This amount can be repaid in monthly instalments, known as EMIs, over a specified period.

    Personal loans can help alleviate financial stress and reduce dependency on others. However, it’s crucial to maintain a good credit score, as it plays a significant role in the approval process.

    6 common uses for personal loans

    1. Consolidating debts: Many individuals use personal loans to pay off multiple existing loans. This not only simplifies finances by reducing the number of monthly payments but can also improve your credit score by eliminating smaller debts. Additionally, personal loans may come with lower interest rates compared to other loans, making them a more cost-effective way to manage debt.
    2. Medical emergencies: One of the most critical uses for personal loans is covering unexpected medical expenses. Whether it’s for surgery or urgent treatments, personal loans can provide the necessary funds swiftly, allowing you to focus on recovery rather than finances. Once the situation stabilises, you can repay the loan in manageable instalments.
    3. Financing dream purchases: Personal loans can help you achieve significant purchases, like a new home or renovations. For instance, if you want to add an extra room or upgrade your living space for a special occasion, a personal loan can provide the financial support needed to realise these goals.
    4. Emergency cash access: Life is unpredictable, and emergencies can arise at any moment. Personal loans offer a quick way to access cash for urgent situations, such as car accidents or other unexpected expenses, allowing you to address financial needs without delay.
    5. Covering sudden expenses: Whether it’s a large purchase like furniture or electronics, personal loans can facilitate immediate buying decisions. You won’t have to wait for seasonal sales; instead, you can make purchases when you need them.
    6. Smooth relocation assistance: If you need to relocate quickly due to a job change or personal reasons, personal loans can help cover moving costs. From hiring movers to managing relocation expenses, a personal loan can provide the financial support necessary during this transition.

    Exceptions to consider

    While personal loans can be helpful in many scenarios, there are situations where they may not be the best option. For educational expenses, consider exploring education loans, which often offer better interest rates and repayment terms. Similarly, for business-related needs, researching lines of credit or other financing options may yield more favourable outcomes than personal loans.

    In summary, personal loans can be an excellent resource for managing various financial needs, but it’s essential to assess your situation carefully and explore all available options.

