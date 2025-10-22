Personal loan: What is refinancing and why does it matter?

Personal loan: When the total loan amount becomes too big for you to repay, you might consider refinancing it. This is a common practice among borrowers to buy some time until they arrange funds to redeem their debt. Let us understand this in detail here:

What is refinancing, and when is it done? Refinancing refers to taking a new personal loan to repay the old loan to secure better repayment terms and lower interest rates. This is opted for when the borrower wants better loan repayment terms, a longer loan tenor, or an affordable rate of interest.

What are the common scenarios when refinancing is done? Refinancing is done in a number of scenarios. These include the following:

I. When you want to save money over a period of time by bringing down your total interest. For example, your credit score has improved since the original loan, thus improving your chances of raising a loan on comfortable terms.

II. When you want to increase or decrease the total loan tenor. In the former case, your total interest outgo is higher, and in the latter case, your interest outgo is lower.

III. When you want some extra cash, that could also be offered during debt consolidation.

When is the right time for refinancing? 1. Refinancing could be advisable when your credit score increases. For example, it spikes from 600 to 720. It could be for any reason whatsoever.

2. You could also go for refinancing when interest rates in the market see a decline.

3. Importantly, you could opt for refinancing when you are unable to make payments on time.

Meanwhile, it is vital to note that refinancing involves a processing fee. The benefits accrued from refinancing are set off against these charges. Therefore, this should be factored in before you choose refinancing.

