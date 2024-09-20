Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Personal loan: What is the maximum amount of loan I can avail on my income?

    Personal Loans: If you are planning to raise a loan, remember that the limit of loan can vary widely. However, the maximum limit is usually a multiplier of your monthly income. This effectively means higher your monthly income, higher the amount of personal loan you can raise.

    MintGenie Team
    Updated20 Sep 2024, 11:54 AM IST
    Personal loan eligibility depends on current loans, income, and credit scores.
    Personal loan eligibility depends on current loans, income, and credit scores.

    If you happen to fall short of funds or have an urgent financial need — you can ask a friend to rescue you in times of distress. Alternatively, you can borrow a personal loan from a bank. For the unversed, personal loan in an unsecured loan one can borrow from a bank to meet sundry financial requirements that knock on your door uninvited.

    Being unsecured, a personal loan tends to carry a high rate of interest —12 to 18 percent a year. And the purpose of the loan can vary widely from going on a holiday to buying an expensive item, and spending on the house renovation or on a wedding in the family.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply

    If you are planning to raise a personal loan for any of these reasons and beyond, remember that the limit of loan can vary widely. However, the maximum limit is usually a multiplier of your monthly income. This effectively means lower your monthly income, lower the amount of loan you stand to raise. And higher your income, higher the limit of personal loan you can raise.

    For instance, some banks offer up to 20 times of your monthly income, while others approve personal loans at a smaller multiplier. In other words, if your monthly income is one lakh, the bank would offer you a personal loan of up to 20 lakh (a multiple of 20) or 30 lakh as the case may be.

    Based on the multiple of 20 times, one can raise personal loan upto the limits defined in the table below

    Monthly income (Rs)                                Personal loan limit (Rs)
    25,000                                                5 lakh
    50,000                                                10 lakh
    75,000                                           15 lakh
    1 lakh                                               20 lakh
    1.25 lakh                                         25 lakh
    1.5 lakh                                        30 lakh
    1.75 lakh                                       35 lakh
    2 lakh                                                 40 lakh

    It is vital to note that the personal loan limit is also subject to the cap set by the bank. Some banks – as a rule -- do not approve a personal loan over 25 lakh, while others can go up to 40 lakh. In other words, simply because your salary entitled you to get a higher loan does not mean that the bank would approve of it.

    For instance, Axis Bank gives personal loan for an amount upto 40 lakh whereas ICICI Bank can go upto 50 lakh (remember that these limits are subject to change from time to time).

    Also Read | Personal loan eligibility calculator: What criteria determine your eligibility?

    But why do the banks impose these limits?

    They do this to curb the urge of borrowers to borrow more than they can afford to repay. Someone who wants to raise too much of a loan is expected to be mindful of his income so that it does not become a problem to service the loan at a later stage.

    To sum up, the amount of personal loan that you stand to receive depends on a number of factors which we have listed here.

    Factors which determine the quantum of personal loan are as follows:

    1. Monthly income: The maximum loan that one can avail is a function of your monthly income. As mentioned earlier, higher your income, higher will be the amount of personal loan. For instance, someone who earns higher can get an approval for a higher loan, whereas someone with a low monthly income is entitled to receive a lower amount of personal loan.

    2. Credit score: Another factor that determines your personal loan taking ability is your credit score. This means if your credit score is high, the bank may get convinced to grant a higher personal loan. And when your credit score is on the lower end of the spectrum, the amount of loan that you stand to get is low.

    Also Read | How can you improve your credit score before applying for a new credit card?

    3. Current loan obligations: One key factor that determines your personal loan limit is the current loan obligation. The maximum personal loan that one can borrow tends to factor in the current loan obligation (s).

    For instance, if you have already taken a 5 lakh loan. You now decide to borrow 15 lakh loan while your maximum eligibility is 17 lakh then you will be entitled to receive only 12 lakh (17 lakh – 5 lakh) now.

    4. Cap on loan: Most banks have set the maximum cap beyond which they don’t grant a personal loan. For instance, some banks have set this cap at 20 lakh, while others go upto 40 lakh.

     

     

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:54 AM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal loan: What is the maximum amount of loan I can avail on my income?
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.