If you find raising a personal loan from a bank a cumbersome process, then you can – among other things – raise it from a digital lending app.
One of the key differences between a bank and a digital lending app is that unlike an app, a bank typically requires applicants to possess a good credit score (usually above 720) and may even ask for a formal process which may be time consuming.
On the other hand, the process to raise a loan from a loan lending app is quite simple and short. One can raise a personal loan within a day, and in some cases – even within a few hours. Not to mention that the digital lending apps tend to approve applications even of those whose credit score is on the lower spectrum.
Some applicants raise a loan from a lending app because the amount involved is quite small.
When you happen to raise a small amount, say ₹50,000 or under ₹1 lakh — instead of going through the rigmarole of coordinating with a mainstream bank, you can simply raise the tiny sum via a digital lending app.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
