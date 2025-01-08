If you find raising a personal loan from a bank a cumbersome process, then you can – among other things – raise it from a digital lending app.

One of the key differences between a bank and a digital lending app is that unlike an app, a bank typically requires applicants to possess a good credit score (usually above 720) and may even ask for a formal process which may be time consuming.

On the other hand, the process to raise a loan from a loan lending app is quite simple and short. One can raise a personal loan within a day, and in some cases – even within a few hours. Not to mention that the digital lending apps tend to approve applications even of those whose credit score is on the lower spectrum.

Raising a small amount Some applicants raise a loan from a lending app because the amount involved is quite small.

When you happen to raise a small amount, say ₹50,000 or under ₹1 lakh — instead of going through the rigmarole of coordinating with a mainstream bank, you can simply raise the tiny sum via a digital lending app.

Key reasons to raise personal loan from lending app Your credit score is too poor to get an approval from a mainstream bank. You have a pre-approved loan offer from a digital lending app and therefore, you do not want to undergo the entire application process again at a bank. The loan amount is quite small (say ₹ 1 lakh or below), and raising money from a digital lending app appears more feasible and convenient.

Also Read | Top 6 banks charge this processing fee on their personal loans. See details