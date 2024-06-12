Personal Loans: 7 mistakes that you should avoid for smooth repayment
Personal loan mistakes to avoid include opting for a higher EMI than you can pay or a lower EMI resulting in higher interest payment, not comparing interest rates, not checking all charges, etc.
Do you need money for a short-term medical emergency or to chill out with family on a domestic vacation during a long weekend? In either of the cases, a personal loan can be your go-to financial product. It is widely available and can give you quick access to cash provided you can complete the loan processing formalities quickly.