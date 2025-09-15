Personal loans can help cover medical expenses with quick approval, flexible repayment and essential financial support

Personal loans can be used for medical expenses. These loans can provide quick funds without collateral, covering hospitalisation, surgeries, and therapies. They offer flexible repayment options, minimal paperwork, and competitive interest rates to ease financial stress during emergencies.

Shivam Shukla
Published15 Sep 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Medical emergencies such as accidents, unwanted surgeries, and health complications can often result in unexpected and significant expenses. It can strain finances and make things complicated.

In all such cases, personal loans can provide a timely, sound, and viable solution for covering medical bills. They can enable borrowers to access funds quickly and seamlessly without collateral. The lending institution also provides adequate time so that borrowers can manage repayments over comfortable periods. Such personal loans gain even more importance in cases when an individual has not opted for a credible health insurance plan.

Swift, flexible support for health costs

Personal loans for medical needs can cover surgeries, hospital visits, medicines, therapies, chemotherapies and follow-up care. The most crucial advantage of using a personal loan for medical needs is its swift availability and approval, subject to factors such as credit scores and repayment history, among others.

Five key advantages of personal loans include:

  1. Fast and swift approval along with disbursal of the loan amount within 24-48 hours.
  2. Collateral is not required; thus, the process is simplified for salaried and self-employed individuals.
  3. Loan amount can range from 10,000 to 10 lakhs or higher, depending on eligibility.
  4. Ease and flexibility in repayment tenures generally span 12 to 60 months.
  5. Minimal documentation, digital verification and KYC application process.

These features holistically make personal loans a crucial financial tool during health emergencies. They also ensure that the overall stress on an individual is reduced in trying times.

Current interest rates from major lenders

Interest rates on personal loans vary by lender, borrower credit profile, and loan specifics. As of September 2025, here are typical interest rate ranges and processing fees from key banks in the country:

Personal loan interest rates September 2025

Banking institutionInterest rate (per annum)Processing fee
Canara Bank9.95% – 15.40%Up to 0.25% (max 2,500)
HDFC Bank9.99% onwardsUp to 6,500
Axis Bank9.99% – 22.00%Up to 2%
State Bank of India10.10% – 15.10%Up to 1.5% (min 1,000; max 15,000)
Punjab National Bank10.50% – 17.05%Up to 1%
ICICI Bank10.60% onwardsUp to 2%
Kotak Mahindra Bank10.99% onwardsUp to 5%

Note: The interest rates and processing fees discussed above are illustrative. For the updated interest rates, terms, conditions, and processing fees, please refer to the respective bank's official website.

Borrowers with solid credit scores, preferably with scores over 750, stable financials, and clean repayment histories, generally receive loan offers near the lower end of the above-described ranges.

Plan carefully to avoid financial stress

Hence, personal loans can definitely help in alleviating immediate financial challenges. Still, borrowers should use personal loan EMI calculators available on leading lending websites to carefully understand the total loan amount outlay and associated nuances before going ahead with any particular loan product. This simple yet powerful approach helps in avoiding debt burdens and complications post-emergency.

In conclusion, using personal loans to meet medical expenses can be a sensible option. Still, any choice in this regard must be made after proper due diligence, interest rate comparison, and a discussion with professionals.

Borrowers should also remember that personal loans come with inherent risks, such as higher interest rates, debt accumulation, high fees, prepayment penalties, possible credit score damage, and legal ramifications.

Disclaimer: This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

