Personal loans can help cover medical expenses with quick approval, flexible repayment and essential financial support

Medical emergencies such as accidents, unwanted surgeries, and health complications can often result in unexpected and significant expenses. It can strain finances and make things complicated.

In all such cases, personal loans can provide a timely, sound, and viable solution for covering medical bills. They can enable borrowers to access funds quickly and seamlessly without collateral. The lending institution also provides adequate time so that borrowers can manage repayments over comfortable periods. Such personal loans gain even more importance in cases when an individual has not opted for a credible health insurance plan.

Swift, flexible support for health costs Personal loans for medical needs can cover surgeries, hospital visits, medicines, therapies, chemotherapies and follow-up care. The most crucial advantage of using a personal loan for medical needs is its swift availability and approval, subject to factors such as credit scores and repayment history, among others.

Five key advantages of personal loans include: Fast and swift approval along with disbursal of the loan amount within 24-48 hours. Collateral is not required; thus, the process is simplified for salaried and self-employed individuals. Loan amount can range from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 10 lakhs or higher, depending on eligibility. Ease and flexibility in repayment tenures generally span 12 to 60 months. Minimal documentation, digital verification and KYC application process. These features holistically make personal loans a crucial financial tool during health emergencies. They also ensure that the overall stress on an individual is reduced in trying times.

Current interest rates from major lenders Interest rates on personal loans vary by lender, borrower credit profile, and loan specifics. As of September 2025, here are typical interest rate ranges and processing fees from key banks in the country:

Personal loan interest rates September 2025

Banking institution Interest rate (per annum) Processing fee Canara Bank 9.95% – 15.40% Up to 0.25% (max ₹ 2,500) HDFC Bank 9.99% onwards Up to ₹ 6,500 Axis Bank 9.99% – 22.00% Up to 2% State Bank of India 10.10% – 15.10% Up to 1.5% (min ₹ 1,000; max ₹ 15,000) Punjab National Bank 10.50% – 17.05% Up to 1% ICICI Bank 10.60% onwards Up to 2% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards Up to 5%

Note: The interest rates and processing fees discussed above are illustrative. For the updated interest rates, terms, conditions, and processing fees, please refer to the respective bank's official website.

Borrowers with solid credit scores, preferably with scores over 750, stable financials, and clean repayment histories, generally receive loan offers near the lower end of the above-described ranges.

Plan carefully to avoid financial stress Hence, personal loans can definitely help in alleviating immediate financial challenges. Still, borrowers should use personal loan EMI calculators available on leading lending websites to carefully understand the total loan amount outlay and associated nuances before going ahead with any particular loan product. This simple yet powerful approach helps in avoiding debt burdens and complications post-emergency.

In conclusion, using personal loans to meet medical expenses can be a sensible option. Still, any choice in this regard must be made after proper due diligence, interest rate comparison, and a discussion with professionals.

Borrowers should also remember that personal loans come with inherent risks, such as higher interest rates, debt accumulation, high fees, prepayment penalties, possible credit score damage, and legal ramifications.

