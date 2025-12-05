Personal loans can help you rebuild your life after financial setbacks: Here are 5 tips to use them smartly

Financial uncertainty can derail and complicate even the most diligently designed financial plans. In combating such situations, personal loans are emerging as a pragmatic tool to help borrowers bounce back in life and deal with setbacks effectively.

Whether it is about restarting a business, handling medical emergencies, home renovation expenses, or bridging cash-flow gaps, unsecured credit has proven invaluable, provided one chooses it sensibly.

Why do personal loans matter after a setback? They are unsecured, seamless and fast: Personal loans don’t require collateral and are typically disbursed quickly. This makes them ideal for unexpected setbacks such as urgent expenses, medical expenses or temporary income loss.

Flexible repayment structure: Most personal loans offer tenures ranging from 1 to 5 years, with EMIs adjusted to your income flow.

Reasonable interest rates for eligible borrowers: As of late 2025, many leading banks and NBFCs in the country offer personal loans with interest rates starting from around 9.99%–10.80% per annum for creditworthy borrowers. Even market veterans and finance professionals advise borrowers to make sensible borrowing decisions. It is crucial for borrowers to recognise and understand the necessity of personal loans in their lives before proceeding.

Echoing the sentiment, Rishabh Goel, Co‑Founder and CEO, Credgenics, says, “Financial setbacks test your resilience, but don’t let them end your future plans. Personal loans provide the desired liquidity needed to rebuild dreams, restarting a business, covering urgent commitments, or investing in growth. The key is disciplined repayment and choosing a loan structure aligned with maintaining long-term financial health.”

How to use personal loans smartly? Define the purpose clearly : Whether for restarting a business, consolidating debt, or meeting urgent financial needs, clarity helps avoid borrowing more than necessary. Compare lenders and interest rates : Banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and others offer a wide range of interest rates; borrowers with strong credit scores typically receive better rates. Check processing fees and total cost : Although interest rates may be manageable, upfront fees or long tenures can increase the overall cost, so factor these in before committing. Maintain disciplined repayment : Avoid over-borrowing or making emotional borrowing decisions; use the loan only for essential needs to prevent debt stress. Leverage loans to build credit history: On-time repayments of pending personal loans can positively influence your credit score. This can not only help you manage current financial setbacks, but can also boost your eligibility for any future personal loans, home loans, or credit cards.

Furthermore, unsecured lending in the country has surged in recent years. Borrowers have availed themselves of personal loans to manage lifestyle, medical, and entrepreneurial needs and aspirations. As a result, the demand for quick liquidity continues to remain high. Still, these personal loans come with several inherent risks. Some of the risks are discussed briefly below:

Six risks of personal loans: As personal loans are unsecured, they typically come with higher interest rates. Taking out a personal loan without a repayment plan can lead to debt accumulation. Missing payments or defaulting on a personal loan can damage your credit score. Origination fees, prepayment penalties and late payment fines can complicate the loan repayment process. Fixed monthly repayments for years together can make repayment cumbersome and challenging. Some personal loans come with relatively short repayment terms. This can stretch budgets and result in financial pressure.

That is why proper due diligence is important. Furthermore, for many, personal loans are not just debt. It is a second chance to improve one’s financial life. Now, when these personal loans are utilised sensibly, they can transform a financial setback into a stepping stone back to stability. With well-thought-out planning, discussion with a certified financial advisor, and disciplined repayment, borrowers can rebuild not just their financial health but also their dreams.

