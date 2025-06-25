Personal loans for freelancers: Key things to consider before applying

Securing a personal loan is not too difficult any more with plenty of options to go around. From salaried persons to self-employed, anyone can take a loan for reasons as varied as wedding to home renovation, among others.

But what if someone is a freelancer? Are they eligible to procure a personal loan? And if yes, what documents do they need? Here we give a lowdown on personal loans which can be availed by freelancers.

Freelancer applies for a loan: Points to consider

Income Tax returns (ITR): First and foremost, freelancers must show his/her income through income tax return since they do not have any salary slips to show. The last two or three-year income tax returns indicate the income earned by the freelancer during this period.

Credit score: Getting approval for credit score is a function of credit score. Therefore, it is important to maintain a good credit score. If a freelancer has a credit card, it is vital to pay the bills on time.

Only for urgency: Since personal loan carries a high rate of interest, it is recommended to take a loan only when it is essential.

Scenarios where a freelancer may have to raise a personal loan When payments are delayed: Oftentimes it happens that freelancers receive payment for their work long after they deliver the project. In such a scenario, they need a working capital to run their operations. These requirements can be met by raising personal loans.

For equipment or gadgets: When a freelancer needs equipment such as a computer or a gadget, s/he may take a personal loan to buy the same immediately. Since this is a long-term investment, one can take a loan to buy it and repay after earning with the use of those same gadgets.

To pay to the staff amid slower turnaround: Another reason could be to pay administrative staff or clerks during a lean period when receipts are few and far between. Although it is expected from a freelancer to keep an emergency reserve for the rainy day or month, it may fall short.

