Personal loans for NRIs in India: Interest rates, loan tenure, and top bank options

Despite contemporary international migration, many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) continue to hold deep emotional and financial ties to India. Personal loans for NRIs in India are a great way to cover unexpected expenses, remodel their homes, or for a family gathering.

Also Read | Does your credit card utilisation ratio impact your loan approval?

Let's take a look at the options, eligibility, documentation required, and frequently asked question: Can an NRI apply for a personal loan in India?

Can a NRI get a personal loan in India? Yes, NRIs can apply for personal loans in India, but there will be limitations. NRIs cannot apply for personal loans from all banks and NBFCs and the eligibility requirements may be stricter than those for Indian citizens.

Top Indian banks offering NRI personal loans

Banks Max. loan amount Interest rate Processing fees Loan tenure HDFC Bank Up to 40 lakhs 10.9% - 24% ₹6500 Up to 6 years Axis Bank Up to 10 lakhs 10.49% - 22% Up to 2% Up to 6 years Kotak Mahindra Bank Up to 35 lakhs 10.99% - 16.9% Up to 5% Up to 6 years ICICI Bank Up to 50 lakhs 10.8% - 16.5% Up to 2% 1 - 6 years Yes Bank Up to 40 lakhs 11.25% - 21% 0% - 2.5% Up to 5 years IndusInd Bank Up to 50 lakhs 10.49% - 26% 10.49% - 26% 1 - 7 years IDFC First Bank Up to 10 lakhs 10.7% - 23.9% Up to 2% Up to 6 years

(Source: PaisaBazaar)

Eligibility criteria for NRI personal loan Standard eligibility requirements include the following; however each lender has its own variation on the terms:

Residency: The borrower must be an Indian national who resides outside India.

The borrower must be an Indian national who resides outside India. Age: The borrower must be between the ages of 21 and 60.

The borrower must be between the ages of 21 and 60. Employment: The borrower must work or have been employed in a reputable company overseas for a minimum of six months to one year in the past.

The borrower must work or have been employed in a reputable company overseas for a minimum of six months to one year in the past. Income: The borrower must have consistent monthly income (generally greater than ₹ 25,000 or the equivalent in another currency).

The borrower must have consistent monthly income (generally greater than 25,000 or the equivalent in another currency). Co-applicant: Many lenders require an Indian resident co-applicant.

Documents required for NRI personal loan The following must be provided as information, but lender requirements may vary:

Current passport and visa. Evidence of residency overseas. Current or most recent pay slips and employment agreement. Statement of NRE/NRO accounts. PAN Card. Identity and address proof of co-applicant in India. Benefits of NRI personal loan in India Quick access to funds for personal or family needs.

Useful for education, medical emergencies and home renovations.

NRE/NRO accounts can be paid back via EMIs.

Maintains an Indian credit profile that can be useful for future loans. Things to consider before applying Ensure the co-applicant has a good credit score.

Compare the offers of different banks.

Be aware of the prepayment and foreclosure fees.

Go through the finer print regarding processing fees and the way interest is calculated.

Also Read | The psychology behind taking a personal loan: Why we borrow

In conclusion, for NRIs, personal loans in India can be a fast and flexible method of accessing funds for personal or family needs without the necessity of disposing of assets. With the right bank and co-applicant it can be an easy approval even though the process may involve a bit more paperwork.