Personal loans for NRIs in India: Interest rates, loan tenure, and top bank options

NRIs can access personal loans in India for various needs. While eligibility criteria may be stricter than for citizens, several banks provide options with varying loan amounts and interest rates, making it an effective way to secure funds without liquidating assets.

Dakshita Ojha
Published30 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Personal loan options for NRIs in India
Despite contemporary international migration, many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) continue to hold deep emotional and financial ties to India. Personal loans for NRIs in India are a great way to cover unexpected expenses, remodel their homes, or for a family gathering.

Let's take a look at the options, eligibility, documentation required, and frequently asked question: Can an NRI apply for a personal loan in India?

Can a NRI get a personal loan in India?

Yes, NRIs can apply for personal loans in India, but there will be limitations. NRIs cannot apply for personal loans from all banks and NBFCs and the eligibility requirements may be stricter than those for Indian citizens.

Top Indian banks offering NRI personal loans

Banks 

Max. loan amount

Interest rate

Processing fees

Loan tenure 

HDFC Bank

Up to 40 lakhs

10.9% - 24%

6500

Up to 6 years

Axis Bank

Up to 10 lakhs

10.49% - 22%

Up to 2%

Up to 6 years

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Up to 35 lakhs

10.99% - 16.9%

Up to 5%

Up to 6 years

ICICI Bank

Up to 50 lakhs

10.8% - 16.5%

Up to 2%

1 - 6 years

Yes Bank

Up to 40 lakhs

11.25% - 21%

0% - 2.5%

Up to 5 years

IndusInd Bank

Up to 50 lakhs

10.49% - 26%

10.49% - 26%

1 - 7 years

IDFC First Bank

Up to 10 lakhs

10.7% - 23.9%

Up to 2%

Up to 6 years

(Source: PaisaBazaar)

Eligibility criteria for NRI personal loan

Standard eligibility requirements include the following; however each lender has its own variation on the terms:

  • Residency: The borrower must be an Indian national who resides outside India.
  • Age: The borrower must be between the ages of 21 and 60.
  • Employment: The borrower must work or have been employed in a reputable company overseas for a minimum of six months to one year in the past.
  • Income: The borrower must have consistent monthly income (generally greater than 25,000 or the equivalent in another currency).
  • Co-applicant: Many lenders require an Indian resident co-applicant.

Documents required for NRI personal loan

The following must be provided as information, but lender requirements may vary:

  1. Current passport and visa.
  2. Evidence of residency overseas.
  3. Current or most recent pay slips and employment agreement.
  4. Statement of NRE/NRO accounts.
  5. PAN Card.
  6. Identity and address proof of co-applicant in India.

Benefits of NRI personal loan in India

  • Quick access to funds for personal or family needs.
  • Useful for education, medical emergencies and home renovations.
  • NRE/NRO accounts can be paid back via EMIs.
  • Maintains an Indian credit profile that can be useful for future loans.

Things to consider before applying

  • Ensure the co-applicant has a good credit score.
  • Compare the offers of different banks.
  • Be aware of the prepayment and foreclosure fees.
  • Go through the finer print regarding processing fees and the way interest is calculated.

In conclusion, for NRIs, personal loans in India can be a fast and flexible method of accessing funds for personal or family needs without the necessity of disposing of assets. With the right bank and co-applicant it can be an easy approval even though the process may involve a bit more paperwork.

