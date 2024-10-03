Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Personal loans for self-employed persons: Key things to know

    Personal loan: To procure a personal loan, an applicant should have a regular income, a high credit score and a sound bank statement. Other factors which a lender may consider include income tax return for the past two years

    MintGenie Team
    Published3 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Personal loan: It’s incumbent upon the applicant to prove his ability to repay the loan at the time of borrowing the loan
    Personal loan: It’s incumbent upon the applicant to prove his ability to repay the loan at the time of borrowing the loan

    If you want to take a personal loan but are not employed currently, then you do not need to fret. Most banks offer loans even to the self-employed persons so long as they fulfill other conditions.

    For the unversed, a personal loan is an unsecured loan given by banks to borrowers for a range of personal needs which vary widely from a wedding to house renovation, and vacation to an individual emergency.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply

    You must, however, need to show a regular income through income tax return or bank statement. There could be occasions where the bank may offer you a pre-approved personal loan based on your bank statement, credit score and overall profile.

    Let us understand more on this here. Suppose Ajay Mishra, a 28-year-old freelance data scientist earns 1.25 lakh (on an average) per month. His monthly income makes him eligible to apply for personal loan since most lenders consider the monthly income threshold to be 25,000 only.

    Also Read | Personal loan EMI calculator: You can check your monthly repayment. Here’s how

    Besides, he will be entitled to apply for a personal loan if his credit score is sound, say, 750 and above. He is expected to carry identity documents such as aadhaar, voter ID and income tax returns (ITR).

    If he can provide these documents, he will be considered eligible for a personal loan.

    Conditions to fulfill

    Additionally, some banks offer pre-approved personal loans to their customers, in which case they are not required to submit any documents.

    These are some of the pre-conditions to fulfill to become eligible for a personal loan:

    1. Income Tax Return or 26AS for the past 2 years.

    2. Submission of necessary documents such as Aadhaar and PAN

    4. High credit score e.g., 720 or above.

    5. Age bracket should be between 21 to 65.

    Also Read | Top 5 game-changing tips to maintain a healthy credit score

    It is noteworthy to mention that a self-employed person does not need to produce any salary slips for obvious reasons. Meanwhile, other conditions remain the same i.e., a high credit score (above 720) and loan repayment schedule spread across 12 to 60 months.

    Existing loan

    Additionally, if you already have an outstanding loan then its repayment liability is factored in by the bank before it decides your ability to repay the fresh loan.

    Also Read | What is a debt trap and how to avoid getting into one?

    For instance, if your monthly income is 1.25 lakh and you already have an EMI for car loan of 15,000 then the net income is considered 1.05 lakh (after deducting the current loan EMI).

    EMI calculator

    It is, meanwhile, recommended for the borrowers to check the amount of expected EMI by using a personal loan EMI calculator here. With the help of this EMI calculator, you can ascertain the amount of monthly instalment that you will be supposed to pay by entering three inputs i.e., interest rate, total loan amount and loan tenure. 

    For instance, if you borrow 5 lakh for 3 years at an interest of 10.5 percent, your monthly EMI  – as shown by the EMI calculator – would turn out to be 16,251.

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePersonal loans for self-employed persons: Key things to know
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.