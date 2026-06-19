Personal loans from 8.95%: Compare June 2026 rates of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and other top private lenders

Personal loans remain one of the most sensible and popular borrowing options for meeting short-term financial needs.

These requirements may relate to medical emergencies, home renovations, travel costs, or debt consolidation. Still, it is prudent to keep in mind that applicable interest rates and processing fees can vary widely across lending institutions, making it vital for borrowers to diligently compare offers and understand their pros and cons before proceeding with their personal loan application.

Among prominent private sector banks, Axis Bank currently offers personal loans with interest rates starting at 8.95% per annum. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank offer interest rates beginning at 9.99% per annum.

The applicable processing fees, hidden charges and associated expenses that eventually add up to the overall cost of borrowing also differ across various lending institutions. They are bound to change as per the individual applicant profile, after considering factors such as loan amount, tenure, current credit score, credit profile and overall borrowing integrity.

Also Read | 5 Effective ways to spot and avoid personal loan scams

Keeping these fundamentals in mind, here's a comparison of personal loan interest rates and processing fees offered by some leading private-sector lenders as of June 2026.

Personal loan interest rates of major private sector banks (June 2026)

Bank Interest Rate (p.a.) Processing Fee HDFC Bank 9.99% onwards Up to ₹ 6,500 ICICI Bank 9.99% onwards Up to 2% of loan amount Axis Bank 8.95% onwards Up to 2% of loan amount Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards Up to 5% of loan amount IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99% onwards Up to 3.5% of loan amount IndusInd Bank 10.49% onwards Up to 3.5% of loan amount*

*IndusInd Bank charges up to 2% processing fee on instant personal loans for a limited period.

Source: Paisabazaar.com | Rates and charges as of 17 June 2026

5 factors to consider before opting for a personal loan

1. Look beyond the interest rates The applicable interest rates on your personal loan are vital, and they must be the lowest possible; still, they are not the only deciding factor when you are taking a call on a personal loan. You should also pay attention to processing fees, any hidden charges (if any), foreclosure expenses, and other applicable costs to understand the total cost of your loan. Try to develop a broader vision before locking in on any personal loan offers.

2. Evaluate your repayment capacity This is nothing but the truthful analysis of your own repayment potential. Before you borrow money, clearly ask yourself, do you have a clearly defined repayment strategy for the funds you are about to borrow? Can you comfortably service the monthly personal loan EMIs? Will your day-to-day expenses suffer? Or is there a possibility of you defaulting on the borrowed funds?

All such difficult questions must be answered before you lock in on a personal loan, so that regrets and falling into endless debt later can be avoided.

3. Choose the right loan tenure You should plan and proceed with a long-term vision and go with an appropriate loan tenure. Do keep in mind that a longer tenure can reduce monthly EMIs but may result in higher overall interest outgo. Select a prudently thought-out tenure so that you can balance both aspects of affordability and repayment feasibility properly.

4. Check prepayment and foreclosure conditions Several lending institutions impose charges for full or partial prepayments. You should have a clear discussion with your loan provider and its customer support team about these terms and conditions. Understanding these terms clearly can help you with long-term savings, peace of mind, and clarity about your loan repayments.

5. Review eligibility and credit score requirements A strong credit score, preferably over 750, can improve the chances of loan approval and may also help borrowers secure lower interest rates, greater flexibility, and better loan terms.

Personal loans offer borrowers quick access to funds and generally do not require collateral or other valuable assets. They can be highly significant during challenging economic situations, especially when borrowing is carefully planned.

Furthermore, it is still essential for borrowers to carefully compare interest rates, repayment terms, fees, associated costs, applicable fines for EMIs, and grievance redressal forums in case of any glitch or discrepancy.