Personal loans: From identity proof to bank statements, a list of key documents needed to apply for one
When applying for a personal loan, you'll need a variety of documents, contingent on the specific requirements and preferences of the lender.
The documentation necessary for a personal loan application can vary based on the lender, your employment status (salaried or self-employed), and the loan amount. Nonetheless, here is a generic list of documents you may need to assemble:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message