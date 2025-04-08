Personal loans: How does processing fee affect your decision of choosing a banking partner?

When you apply for a personal loan, bank tends to disburse the loan proceeds after deducting the processing charges

MintGenie Team
Published8 Apr 2025, 02:37 PM IST
Banks deduct the processing charges before disbursing the loan amount
When you raise a personal loan, banks tend to charge what are known as processing charges. This is generally a small amount which the borrower has to pay to the lender for processing of loan. These charges are deducted from the loan amount and only the reduced amount (loan minus processing charges) is disbursed to the borrower.

It is significant to make note of processing charges because it is an additional cost and reduces the cash you receive in form of loan disbursal after the bank approves the loan. Here we list out the processing charges charged by different banks.

Following 6 banks levy these processing charges on personal loan

I. HDFC Bank: The largest private bank charges up to 6,500 plus goods and services tax (GST).

II. ICICI Bank: This private bank charges upto 2 percent of the loan amount as processing charges.

III. Kotak Mahindra Bank: The charges levied by this private bank are very high i.e., 5 percent of the loan amount plus taxes.

IV. Punjab National Bank (PNB): This state lender charges 1 percent of loan amount in form of processing charges from general public. For defence personnel, there are no charges.

Bank                                                             Processing charges (Rs)
HDFC Bank 6,500
ICICI Bank2% of loan amount
Kotak Mahindra Bank5% of loan amount
PNB: 1 percent of loan amount
IDFC2 percent of loan amount
SBI1.50 percent of loan amount upto 15,000

V. IDFC Bank: This private bank charges 2 percent of the total loan amount as processing fee from borrowers.

VI. State Bank of India (SBI): Last but not the least, State Bank of India (SBI) levies 1.50 percent of the loan amount as processing charges with a minimum of 1,000 (plus GST) and a maximum of 15,000 (plus GST).

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

